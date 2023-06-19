Six million with disabilities to start receiving £150 cost-of-living payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six million with disabilities to start receiving £150 cost-of-living payments

By Press Association
More than six million people with disabilities will start to receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.

The one-off payments, issued by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) throughout a two-week window, will support people with the extra costs they face.

The payments are part of a wider package of cost-of-living support worth up to £1,350 to the most vulnerable households.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We recognise that some of the most vulnerable UK households continue to face cost-of-living pressures, in particular those who are disabled.

“Our commitment to halving inflation and ultimately getting it back to the 2% target will relieve a lot of financial pressure for us all, but this extra support will help over six million disabled people right now as we work towards that goal.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The additional costs faced by disabled people mean inflation is particularly challenging, which is why halving it this year and getting back to the Bank of England’s 2% target is our priority.

“The £150 we’re sending disabled people over the next two weeks is part of a major cost-of-living support package worth just under £100 billion, providing some peace of mind to the most vulnerable in society.”

Minister for disabled people, health and work Tom Pursglove said: “We understand the additional financial pressures disabled people are facing, which is why we are putting another £150 in their pockets from today.

“This is on top of further cost-of-living payments for low-income benefit claimants, as we’re committed to providing support where it is needed most.”

As the payment is made automatically, those eligible for the support do not need to take any action. The payment reference on bank statements will appear as the person’s national insurance number, followed by “DWP COL”.

Those expecting a payment should watch out for scammers, who will use events such as cost-of-living payments to try to trick people into handing over personal details or money.

UK inflation rate
People who may qualify for the payments being made between June 20 and July 4 include those on disability living allowance, personal independence payments, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payments, constant attendance allowance and war pension mobility supplement.

The DWP said a small number of payments will be made after July 4, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to qualifying disability benefits on April 1.

The new payment is in addition to the £150 disability cost-of-living payment that was paid last September.

Louise Rubin, head of policy at disability charity Scope, said: “This £150 disability cost-of-living payment offered to people on disability benefits won’t touch the sides.

“We’ve heard from disabled people whose bills have risen to £6,000 a year. Parents are skipping meals so their children can eat. Others are going without food to power breathing equipment.

“We need a long-term solution. The Government urgently needs to introduce a discounted social energy tariff for disabled people with no choice but to use more energy.”

