Tory voters think Government should prioritise social housing, polling suggests

By Press Association
Conservative voters prioritise social housing over homes for sale or private rent, according to polling (Victoria Jones/PA)
More Conservative voters think the Government should prioritise building social homes than homes for sale or private rent, according to new polling.

The research also suggested that a majority (52%) of Tory voters believe not enough social housing is being built in the UK.

The National Housing Federation, which commissioned the YouGov poll of 2,048 adults in Great Britain earlier this month, said the results demonstrate strong public support for more social housing and called for a long-term plan from Government to address what they described as a housing crisis.

Among Conservative voters, 48% said the Government should prioritise social housing, 28% said housing for sale should be top, 8% said it should be housing for private rent, and 17% did not know.

For Labour voters, 65% felt social housing should be prioritised, while the percentage for Liberal Democrat supporters was 54%.

Almost three quarters (74%) of Labour voters and 69% of Liberal Democrat voters said they did not think the Government was building enough social housing.

The majority of people in each of the three political persuasions said they felt housing issues in the UK had become worse since the last general election in 2019.

Some 79% of Labour voters said things had gone downhill, with 74% of Liberal Democrat supporters and 59% of Tory voters agreeing.

Asked how easy or difficult it was to find a suitable and affordable home, more Labour voters said they struggled.

Almost two thirds (65%) said it was difficult, compared with 54% of Conservative voters and half of Liberal Democrat supporters.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation said: “There is a clear consensus amongst voters from all parties and people across all ages and parts of the country, not only that we need to build more social housing, but that this should take precedence over building any other types of home.

“There is also indisputable evidence that housing policies over the last few decades, particularly those focused on home ownership, have widened inequality, increased Government spending and made the housing crisis worse.

“How can it be that we have a national strategy for space exploration, but no strategy for homes back here on earth?

“With such strong public support for and proof of the need for more social housing, it’s time for politicians to catch up and make meaningful commitments that will solve the housing crisis and ensure everyone has access to a safe secure and affordable home.

“We urgently need a long-term plan aimed at drastically increasing the number of affordable and, crucially, social homes built over the next decade.”

Carol Matthews, chief executive of housing association Riverside, said: “We strongly believe a long-term national plan for housing should be the number one domestic policy of the next government after the general election.

“There is a national plan for music education, and a national plan for sport, health and wellbeing in England.

“However, we do not have a national plan for housing even though the facts show that access to a decent, safe and affordable home is fundamental for good health, wellbeing and prosperity.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “The Government is considering a number of measures to improve availability of social housing.

“We are committed to delivering 300,000 new homes per year and are investing £11.5 billion to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs.

“Since 2010, we have delivered over 632,000 new affordable homes, including more than 441,612 affordable homes for rent, of which over 162,800 homes are for social rent.”

