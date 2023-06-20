Sir Alex Ferguson among football stars calling for brain injury recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sir Alex Ferguson among football stars calling for brain injury recognition

By Press Association
Sir Alex Ferguson has signed an open letter to the Scottish Government
Sir Alex Ferguson has signed an open letter to the Scottish Government

Some of Scotland’s most well-known football stars, including Sir Alex Ferguson, have joined a campaign for brain injuries in former professionals to be recognised as industrial injuries.

As well as the former Manchester United manager, Alex Mcleish, Gordon Strachan and Craig Levein have signed an open letter to the Scottish Government.

Leanne Crichton, Joe Harper, Maurice Malpas, Alan Rough, Pat Nevin are also among the 31 signatories.

The campaign, called Injury Time, is being organised by Labour MSP Michael Marra.

It comes in the wake of research showing that former footballers have higher dementia rates than the general population.

Industrial strike
The campaign is being organised by Michael Marra

Mr Marra said recognising this as an industrial injury will lead to ex-players getting the benefits and care they need.

Sir Alex said football had been good to him but he knows that many of his colleagues have been left with life-changing illnesses as a result of the sport.

He said: “Making a living, running out in front of tens of thousands of people to help them make memories that will last a lifetime was a real privilege.

“It’s clear though that playing the game has taken a huge toll on many of my former team-mates and opponents, the head knocks they took – primarily from heading the ball, has left them much more likely to suffer brain injuries and neurodegenerative disease than would otherwise have been the case.

“This should be recognised as the industrial injury it is and those boys who didn’t retire into luxury should have the access to benefits and extra support they might need.”

Mr Marra said he was grateful to the footballers who had signed the letter, calling it an “unprecedented” intervention.

He said: “These injuries were sustained playing for us, for our entertainment.

“We now have a duty to support those players and their families to live the best lives they can.

“These players did not make fortunes from the game – very far from it.

“This was another age but even today the average lifetime earnings of a professional footballer in Scotland remain low in terms of the population as a whole.”

He added: “I’m pleased that the First Minister has indicated his willingness today to look at this issue and work across the parliament to deliver change.”

