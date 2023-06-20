Electric-powered ambulance to join fleet by end of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric-powered ambulance to join fleet by end of the year

By Press Association
An electric-powered ambulance should join the Scottish Ambulance Service fleet later this year (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA
An electric-powered ambulance should join the Scottish Ambulance Service fleet later this year (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA

The Scottish Ambulance Service will launch its first electric-powered ambulance by the end of the year, MSPs have been told.

The service’s chief executive Pauline Howie said it is in talks with manufacturers about the introduction of the vehicle.

Police Scotland already has a number of electric vehicles in its fleet, but so far they have not been adopted by other blue-light services in Scotland.

Ms Howie spoke to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday.

She said: “We’re about to prototype the first UK electric ambulance here in Scotland.

“We’re working with vehicle manufacturers to try and identify more carbon-efficient ways of running our vehicle fleet.

“We’re looking at LED lighting across our entire estate.”

Ambulance
Pauline Howie said the service is working to ‘identify more carbon-efficient ways of running our vehicle fleet’ (PA)

Ms Howie said the vehicle would be a UK first, but West Midlands Ambulance Service launched its first all-electric emergency ambulance in 2020.

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the new vehicle is “really exciting” and asked for further details.

Ms Howie said: “It’s very much under development at the moment, we expect it to be introduced into our fleet by the end of the year.”

She said a “proper launch” with the manufacturer would come later.

She continued: “Obviously we need the range, in Scotland, to be significant.

“Because our ambulance fleet covers a significant number of miles, not just in the rural areas but our urban areas too.”

Ms Howie also told the committee she hopes the ambulance service will enter a financially sustainable position within three years.

A report given to the committee said the service faces “a very challenging three years ahead as a result of legacy Covid pressures and unprecedented inflation relating to non-pay costs”.

