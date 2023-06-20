Tories deem Slater ‘out of her depth’ ahead of no-confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories deem Slater ‘out of her depth’ ahead of no-confidence vote

By Press Association
Lorna Slater is in charge of Scotland’s deposit return scheme, which has been delayed for a fourth time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lorna Slater is in charge of Scotland’s deposit return scheme, which has been delayed for a fourth time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater is “out of her depth”, a Conservative MSP said as he tabled a motion of no confidence in her over the deposit return scheme (DRS) turmoil.

But the Scottish Greens said the attempt to oust one of their ministers is a “cynical and shameless political stunt”.

Tory net-zero spokesman Liam Kerr has lodged a motion of no confidence in Ms Slater at the Scottish Parliament, which gained the backing of his party colleagues.

However the co-operation agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, which gave the smaller party two ministerial positions, means it stands little chance of passing.

It is expected to be debated at Holyrood this week or next.

Scottish Parliament
Liam Kerr said Lorna Slater ‘resorted to anger, division and blame’ instead of making the DRS viable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster for the latest delay to the DRS, after the UK Government decided glass should be excluded from the scheme so it is the same across Britain.

Mr Kerr said: “We feel we have no option but to bring this motion forward, because Lorna Slater has demonstrated that she is out of her depth as a minister.

“I don’t say this lightly, but I struggle to think of a minister who has struggled so much in their brief in the seven years I’ve been in the Scottish Parliament.

“Her handling of the deposit return scheme has been shambolic from day one, with her refusal to engage with business or heed their warnings that her plans were unworkable.”

Mr Kerr said the UK Government had offered to work with Ms Slater to make the DRS viable, but she had instead “resorted to anger, division and blame”.

First Minister’s Questions
Ms Slater is one of the Greens’ two co-leaders, and a Scottish Government minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

He also blamed Ms Slater for the potential collapse of Circularity Scotland, the industry-funded company set up to administer the DRS.

Mr Kerr said: “The First Minister has stated that he does not agree and has full confidence in Lorna Slater.

“But I call on all MSPs of all parties to get behind this motion.”

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell defended Ms Slater, who is one of the party’s two co-leaders alongside Patrick Harvie.

“This is a shameless and cynical stunt by the Tories, who are getting increasingly desperate every single day as their party and their leadership falls apart,” he said.

“The reality here is that Lorna Slater has done an incredible job to bring in Scotland’s first deposit return scheme. It was ready to go.

“But the Tories stepped in at the last minute and they scuppered the scheme.

“Now they have the absolute audacity, the brass neck, to actually try to blame Lorna Slater for their decision.

“This is completely absurd.”

