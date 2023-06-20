Tories deem Slater ‘out of her depth’ ahead of no-confidence vote

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater is “out of her depth”, a Conservative MSP said as he tabled a motion of no confidence in her over the deposit return scheme (DRS) turmoil.

But the Scottish Greens said the attempt to oust one of their ministers is a “cynical and shameless political stunt”.

Tory net-zero spokesman Liam Kerr has lodged a motion of no confidence in Ms Slater at the Scottish Parliament, which gained the backing of his party colleagues.

However the co-operation agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, which gave the smaller party two ministerial positions, means it stands little chance of passing.

It is expected to be debated at Holyrood this week or next.

Liam Kerr said Lorna Slater ‘resorted to anger, division and blame’ instead of making the DRS viable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster for the latest delay to the DRS, after the UK Government decided glass should be excluded from the scheme so it is the same across Britain.

Mr Kerr said: “We feel we have no option but to bring this motion forward, because Lorna Slater has demonstrated that she is out of her depth as a minister.

“I don’t say this lightly, but I struggle to think of a minister who has struggled so much in their brief in the seven years I’ve been in the Scottish Parliament.

“Her handling of the deposit return scheme has been shambolic from day one, with her refusal to engage with business or heed their warnings that her plans were unworkable.”

Mr Kerr said the UK Government had offered to work with Ms Slater to make the DRS viable, but she had instead “resorted to anger, division and blame”.

Ms Slater is one of the Greens’ two co-leaders, and a Scottish Government minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

He also blamed Ms Slater for the potential collapse of Circularity Scotland, the industry-funded company set up to administer the DRS.

Mr Kerr said: “The First Minister has stated that he does not agree and has full confidence in Lorna Slater.

“But I call on all MSPs of all parties to get behind this motion.”

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell defended Ms Slater, who is one of the party’s two co-leaders alongside Patrick Harvie.

“This is a shameless and cynical stunt by the Tories, who are getting increasingly desperate every single day as their party and their leadership falls apart,” he said.

“The reality here is that Lorna Slater has done an incredible job to bring in Scotland’s first deposit return scheme. It was ready to go.

“But the Tories stepped in at the last minute and they scuppered the scheme.

“Now they have the absolute audacity, the brass neck, to actually try to blame Lorna Slater for their decision.

“This is completely absurd.”