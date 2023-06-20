Failing to appoint minister for pandemic planning an ‘error’, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Failing to appoint minister for pandemic planning an ‘error’, inquiry told

By Press Association
Sir Oliver Letwin gave evidence to the Covid inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Oliver Letwin gave evidence to the Covid inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Failing to appoint a senior minister with sole responsibility over planning for pandemics and other threats has been an “error”, a former minister has said.

Sir Oliver Letwin told the official UK coronavirus inquiry on Tuesday that it is a “lasting regret” that he had not focused more on pandemics while in the Cabinet Office.

Labour said the admission is “too little, too late”, saying the Conservatives “cannot be trusted to protect the public from the emergencies of tomorrow”.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Sir Oliver Letwin told the inquiry it is a ‘lasting regret’ that he did not focus more on pandemics while in the Cabinet Office (James Manning/PA)

The minister, who has described himself as David Cameron’s “Mr Fix It”, said resilience only formed a “relatively small part” of his role despite it being in his brief between 2011 and 2016.

Instead he said he spent a lot of time on “endless discussions” with Liberal Democrat colleagues in coalition with the Tories in the “rather wide-ranging and unusual role”.

Sir Oliver said: “Actually there really ought to be a minister solely devoted to resilience at a senior level.”

Asked if anyone had ever had this role, he told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: “There hasn’t as far as I’m aware, and I think that is an error.

“I came to that view very gradually but by the end of my time I was pretty convinced that we ought to have, and, had I remained in situ, I would’ve tried therefore to move to a model where somebody took that position.”

But appointing a junior minister would “achieve nothing”, he said, as they must be senior and close to the prime minister.

He expressed regret at following advice to focus on critical national infrastructure, which he described as “wildly under-resilient”, instead of pandemic flu, which he believed may have allowed him to identify “some other catastrophic pathogen” to prepare for.

“Actually, it is absolutely not an excuse for a minister, alas, because you can always ask the following question, you don’t have to accept the advice,” he said.

“That is actually what I should’ve done and it’s a matter of lasting regret that I didn’t.”

George Osborne
Former chancellor George Osborne will be questioned on austerity’s impact (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Oliver also warned that the churn of ministers and officials tasked with preparing for emergencies is a “disaster for the country”.

He said there is an “overwhelming case” for training for ministers dealing with civil contingencies.

Shadow paymaster general Fleur Anderson said: “The Tories are showing that they cannot be trusted to protect the public from the emergencies of tomorrow. This Government has been asleep at the wheel for far too long.

“Oliver Letwin’s admission that there should have been a dedicated minister for resilience is too little, too late.”

George Osborne is due before the inquiry where he will face questions over how the austerity cuts he unleashed as Mr Cameron’s chancellor affected preparedness.

