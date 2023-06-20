Scotland misses target on reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland misses target on reducing greenhouse gas emissions

By Press Association
Increased traffic post-lockdowns was one of the driving factors behind the missed target (PA)
Scotland has missed its target for cutting harmful greenhouse gases which are driving climate change.

New Scottish Government figures show emissions fell 49.9% between the baseline period and 2021, but the target for the year was a 51.1% drop.

Climate campaigners warn the failure to hit the interim figure puts the target to reach net-zero by 2045 at risk, but Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said the results show a post-Covid rebound that was expected.

The figure measures seven gases and the baseline period is 1990 for carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, and 1995 for hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulphur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride.

Source emissions for the basket of seven gases were estimated at 41.6 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021, up 2.4% from 40.6 in 2020.

Mairi McAllan
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan called for everyone to take action on climate change (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Increased domestic transport emissions, up 10.7% between 2020 and 2021, and a 7.2% rise in residential emissions are driving the increase.

Greenhouse gases released by international aviation and shipping fell by 15.2% in the same period, while energy emissions dropped 9.2% and business fell by 2.8%.

Ms McAllan said: “To miss Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 51.1% so narrowly – by just 1.2 percentage points – is of course disappointing, but it also demonstrates that we are not far behind where our world-leading targets dictate we should be.

“While the 2021 results show a rebound from 2020, this was not unexpected given how much the 2020 position was affected by pandemic lockdowns.

“Indeed, Scotland is not unique in experiencing an increase. UK emissions rebounded by 4.4% over the period, compared to 2.4% in Scotland.

“We knew to expect an increase in transport emissions as a result of Covid restrictions easing and we also expected that a particularly cold winter was likely to see an increase in domestic heating emissions.

“The race to net-zero is one that we must all win. It will continue to be driven by Government, but it cannot happen without all of us – individuals, communities and businesses – taking steps as part of a national effort to tackle the climate emergency.”

She called on both the UK Government and Scottish Parliament to work with the Scottish Government “as we introduce bold, ambitious policies to support our journey and enable us to reach our, rightly, stretching targets”.

Mike Robinson, chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS), said meeting the emissions target in 2020 was a “hollow success” achieved only through lockdown restrictions.

He added: “Now for 2021 we’ve seen a rebound in emissions despite continued pandemic effects. Every missed target means more effort is required the following year, making it harder to meet our crucial goals.

“We need to see bold new action to drive down emissions in the worst polluting sectors including transport, housing and agriculture in the forthcoming Climate Change Plan, with additional investment financed by making polluters pay.

“Cross-party support in the Scottish Parliament committed to the 2030 and 2045 emissions targets. Now they need to commit to the action and money necessary, or their legacy will be one of failure.”

Jamie Livingstone, Oxfam Scotland head, also called on the Scottish Government to make polluters pay, adding: “The Scottish Government’s latest failure to meet its own annual climate target is yet another reckless misstep in a very dangerous dance with climate destruction: one that threatens all of our futures, but particularly those of people living in poverty.”

Scottish Conservative net-zero spokesman Liam Kerr said: “If there was one policy area you would expect the Green tail to be wagging the yellow SNP dog, then it would be on the climate emergency. Instead, the Greens have sold out environmentalism for nationalism, and targets have failed to be hit.

“The SNP-Green Government cannot continue to deflect from their failures on such a serious issue. Time is fast running out to achieve ambitious net-zero targets, and it is time we finally see ministers take the action required to do so.”

