Sunak seeks to draw a line under Johnson partygate row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak seeks to draw a line under Johnson partygate row

By Press Association
The saga over Boris Johnson’s partygate lies to MPs is now over, Rishi Sunak believes (Andrew Boyers/PA)
The saga over Boris Johnson’s partygate lies to MPs is now over, Rishi Sunak believes (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Rishi Sunak believes the saga over Boris Johnson’s partygate lies to MPs is now over as a Cabinet minister called for an end to the Tory civil war.

The Prime Minister, who did not vote on Monday as MPs backed the findings of the report into Mr Johnson’s conduct, “respects” the decision of the House, Downing Street said.

Mr Sunak blamed a diary clash for his absence from the Commons and has declined to give his opinion on the scathing report by the Privileges Committee on his predecessor.

Asked whether Mr Sunak believes his predecessor did mislead the House, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He respects the decision the House has come to, this follows extensive work by the committee. But beyond that I don’t have anything more to add.”

Asked whether the Prime Minister thought the matter was now closed, the spokesman said: “Yes.”

The Government is seeking to draw a line under the row, which has seen Johnson loyalists warning that Tory MPs could face deselection by their local Conservative associations if they backed the finding that the former prime minister deliberately misled the Commons.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said on Monday that the “caravan has got to move on” from the former prime minister after the Commons overwhelmingly backed the sanctions against him.

But Mr Sunak was accused of a “cowardly cop-out” by the Liberal Democrats for avoiding the vote which saw MPs overwhelmingly endorse the committee’s report.

The Prime Minister was accused by Labour of being “too weak” to stand up to his predecessor, who still commands a fan base among Conservative voters.

Mr Stride said Mr Sunak had been busy with “long-standing events” including hosting his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, on Monday and did not want to exert pressure on colleagues.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak is under pressure after dodging the vote (Susannah Ireland/PA)

The Work and Pensions Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think it is odd that he should be in a position before a vote which is a free vote in which he has made clear it is for the House to decide on these matters.

“I don’t think it’s odd that under those circumstances he wouldn’t want to weigh in and start suggesting a particular course of action.”

Mr Stride told Times Radio that he totally accepts the committee’s findings and defended it from attacks, saying its members acted with “absolute integrity” and “diligence”.

But he said that he abstained because the 90-day suspension that would have been recommended if Mr Johnson had not resigned in anticipation of the findings made him feel “quite uneasy”.

“My hope is that Boris Johnson, the current Cabinet… that we can all row together now and focus on what people really care about,” he added.

Mel Stride
Mel Stride defended the Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)

Only seven MPs voted against the report, with even some of Mr Johnson’s staunchest allies abstaining.

But the vote has deepened the tensions with the Tory party, which have seen the former prime minister openly criticising Mr Sunak.

Much of the Government payroll did not take part in the vote but some Cabinet ministers including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk chose to support it.

Joy Morrissey, who was appointed assistant whip by Mr Johnson and continues to hold the role under Mr Sunak, said she joined those voting against the “deeply flawed” report.

“This report with all its flaws risks a chilling impact on the rights of parliamentarians and I felt I needed to make a stand against that. It sets precedents that will last long and reach deep,” she wrote on her website.

Mr Johnson will be denied the pass to Parliament usually granted to former MPs after the sanction recommended by the cross-party committee was endorsed by 354 votes.

Mr Stride said that Mr Johnson is in a “difficult situation”, adding to Today: “I think really the caravan has got to move on from Boris Johnson, with respect.”

But a row continues over Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list after a video emerged of a mid-lockdown party at Conservative Campaign Headquarters attended by Tory politician Shaun Bailey.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said the former London mayoral candidate should reconsider the peerage handed to him by the former prime minister.

The former minister told Today that there are “big questions” surrounding it, adding: “Absolutely he needs to consider that, if I’m frank.”

Mr Stride suggested there could be a way to remove Mr Bailey’s peerage if the Metropolitan Police come to a damning conclusion about the event in December 2020.

“There are then mechanisms involving the Forfeiture Committee that can lead to changes to honours that have been given in the past. But I don’t want to start pre-judging that process,” he told Today.

However, the Forfeiture Committee deals with honours such as knighthoods rather than peerages, which can only be removed by an act of Parliament.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies