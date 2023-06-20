Government rejects plea to make charter to protect seafarers mandatory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government rejects plea to make charter to protect seafarers mandatory

By Press Association
Pleas by MPs to force maritime operators to sign up to a new charter aimed at protecting seafarers from mistreatment have been rejected by the Government (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pleas by MPs to force maritime operators to sign up to a new charter aimed at protecting seafarers from mistreatment have been rejected by the Government.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said its Seafarers Charter – announced following the mass sackings by P&O Ferries in March 2022 – will “initially launch on a voluntary basis”.

This was in response to a Transport Select Committee report in March 2023 which warned that making the charter optional “will not give the assurances and protections that seafarers want and deserve”.

The charter is expected to contain measures relating to the welfare, working hours and pay of maritime sector staff.

The DfT said: “We continue to explore options to further enhance seafarer welfare and keep the need for further legislation under review.

“We will monitor the uptake of the charter and actively keep under review the need for further legislation.”

It added that legislating for employment protections in an industry that is governed by international law is “complex”, and “further research is required”.

The DfT also said it will carry out a wide-ranging review of its policies to modernise the UK’s maritime sector, establishing a new cross-departmental Maritime Council.

The Select Committee’s report urged the department to streamline the “muddle” of 184 recommendations it set itself four years ago.

Conservative MP Iain Stewart, who chairs the committee, said: “Top of our agenda with this report was urging ministers to bring some order to the muddle of recommendations in its Maritime 2050 strategy.

“Credit was due to the Government for producing it in the first place, and now we welcome their agreement to sift through it and regularly monitor progress.”

He added: “If the Government wishes to be a leading maritime force it needs to invest in its people both in terms of skills and welfare.

“The committee recommended that the Seafarers’ Welfare Charter be mandatory. It is a shame that ministers are still committed to making this voluntary.”

