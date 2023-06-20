A lot of work still to do on improving drug treatment standards, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A lot of work still to do on improving drug treatment standards, report finds

By Press Association
A report examined drugs treatment progress (Paul Faith/PA)
A report examined drugs treatment progress (Paul Faith/PA)

There is still a lot of work to do to improve standards for medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for people with drug problems despite a “transformation” recently, a report has said.

Public Health Scotland’s study examined progress in improving MAT standards across alcohol and drug partnerships.

Improving this type of treatment, which can include opioids along with other forms of care, is a key part of the Scottish Government’s plan to tackle the drug deaths crisis.

In April 2023, 66% of the first five MAT standards were fully implemented, up from 17% the previous year.

For the remaining six standards, 88% were partially implemented.

The standards were measured in the 29 alcohol and drug partnerships (ADPs) across Scotland.

The report noted “there has been a transformation in rapid access to opioid substitution therapy”, with far more ADPs offering same-day access than the previous year.

However progress in prison settings was said to be inconsistent, with clinical capacity there “insufficient”.

Elena Whitham, the minister for drug policy, acknowledged in a foreword to the report that “challenges remain and there is still a lot of work to do to fully implement the standards by April 2025 and for them to be sustained by April 2026”.

New community safety minister for Scotland
Elena Whitham said the Scottish Government is focused on improving MAT standards (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said later: “Through our £250 million national mission on drugs, we have continued to expand residential rehabilitation, supported 300 grassroots projects, and continued to drive implementation of the medication assisted treatment (MAT) standards.

“I’m pleased that this benchmarking report has highlighted substantial progress in rolling out these vital, life-saving treatment standards of care which support the consistent delivery of safe, accessible, high-quality drug treatment.

“Standards 1-5 are now fully implemented in two-thirds of ADPs – up from one-fifth last year, and I would like to thank all those who have helped achieved this.

“Despite this welcome progress, we’re determined to go further and we’ll continue to work with alcohol and drug partnerships across the country to achieve this.”

Opposition parties said the Government has failed to meet its target of fully implementing the first five MAT standards by April 2023.

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 5, 2021
Conservative Sue Webber said the Government is not acting fast enough to tackle drug deaths (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Conservative drugs policy spokeswoman Sue Webber said: “Having already been forced to delay the full implementation of MAT standards by two years, because they were so far behind schedule, ministers have now failed to meet their revised interim target.

“Scotland’s drugs fatality rate is by far the worst in Europe – and spiralled shockingly on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch.”

Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “It’s over three-and-a-half years since the SNP declared drugs deaths a public health emergency, but we are still left with missed targets and broken promises.

“These standards are meant to improve the quality of care for those struggling with substance misuse but patients have been left behind by a Government that is more concerned with warm words than real action.”

