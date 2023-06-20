Keeping primates as pets to be banned under Government proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keeping primates as pets to be banned under Government proposals

By Press Association
Capuchin monkeys, like other primates, are highly social and need to be with their own kind (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Capuchin monkeys, like other primates, are highly social and need to be with their own kind (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Keeping primates as pets will soon be banned with private owners required to pass special licensing conditions, the Government has said.

The RSPCA estimates there are between 4,000 and 5,000 marmosets, capuchins, squirrel monkeys and other primates in UK homes.

They say it is inappropriate for primates to be kept as pets because they experience complex emotions, form relationships and suffer when alone, which is most often the case when in a domestic setting.

Under the Government’s plans, primates must be kept under zoo-level standards, with private keepers requiring a licence.

It has opened a four-week consultation to hear views on how it should shape the exact conditions of such a licence.

Animal welfare minister Lord Benyon said: “This Government remains committed to maintaining and improving its world-leading animal welfare standards – including for primates who have complex welfare and social needs.

“Today’s announcement is the start of the process of ensuring these intelligent and curious wild animals are better protected and respected.

“This will fulfil the Government’s manifesto commitment to ban the keeping of primates as pets.”

The RSPCA has said it supports the proposals because many primates are mentally stressed by being kept as pets.

They are highly social animals and when kept alone become depressed, self-mutilate, pluck out their own hair and rock and self-hug which are all symptoms of suffering, the RSPCA has said.

Its investigations revealed that primates were kept alone in 60% of cases.

Dr Ros Clubb, head of wildlife at the RSPCA, said: “We warmly welcome the UK Government’s proposals to move forward on the issue of restricting the keeping of primates as pets in England – particularly after the recent disappointment of the Kept Animals Bill being dropped.

“We will be responding to the Government’s proposals in detail in due course and hope that the regulations will deliver an end to the keeping and trade of primates as pets.

Marwell Zoo ‘Energy for Life’ Tropical House
Marmosets need the space and mental enrichment that a domestic setting cannot provide (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The RSPCA has been calling for a complete ban on the keeping and trade of primates as pets for some time and we know there’s public support too – with 80% supporting prohibiting the keeping of primates as pets.”

Primates’ intelligent brains mean they need space and stimulation but the RSPCA said many are kept in small bird cages and fed fast food or even Class A drugs.

Dr Clubb added: “Primates’ needs simply cannot be met in a domestic environment. They are intelligent, sentient and highly social animals with complex needs.

“Just like humans, primates can become depressed without adequate stimulation.

“They need a spacious and enriched environment that challenges their intelligent brains and allows for them to behave like primates should.

“But sadly, our frontline officers are still seeing shocking situations where monkeys are cooped up in bird cages, fed fast food, sugary drinks or even Class A drugs, deprived of companions of their own kind, living in dirt and squalor and suffering from disease.”

The Government consultation is open until July 18 and once confirmed, the new measures will be implemented under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

