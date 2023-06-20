Braverman’s call to ramp up stop and search ‘would cause further alienation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Braverman’s call to ramp up stop and search ‘would cause further alienation’

By Press Association
Critics of stop and search argue it disproportionately targets black and ethnic minority communities (Victoria Jones/PA)
Critics of stop and search argue it disproportionately targets black and ethnic minority communities (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Home Secretary’s call to ramp up the use of stop and search would “further alienate and isolate” people, a former police chief and safeguarding expert has said.

Jim Gamble said police must make “sensible and sensitive judgments” rather than being “driven by a political agenda about being tough on crime”.

Earlier this week, Suella Braverman called on police to “ramp up” the use of controversial stop and search powers “to prevent violence and save more lives”.

She told the Commons on Monday it must be used “skilfully, responsibly and proportionately”, but her comments prompted strong criticism from Opposition MPs.

Critics of stop and search argue it disproportionately targets black and ethnic minority communities.

Mr Gamble, an independent child safeguarding commissioner with
City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership, said what is actually needed is engagement with communities.

He told BBC Radio Four’s The World At One programme: “If you want to further alienate and isolate this overly-represented community within that criminal justice sphere, then do that (stop and searches).

“My experience as a police officer in Northern Ireland, my experience at CEOP (Child Exploitation and Online Protection), my experience within Hackney, the city, and Bromley and beyond, is that actually we need to engage our communities.”

He said less than 3% of stop and searches result in the discovery of a weapon so “we can conflate figures till the cows come home”.

He added: “I would urge the Metropolitan police commissioner to continue to do the professional policing work that many of his officers do, making sensible and sensitive judgments, not being driven by a political agenda about being tough on crime.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has insisted his force will decide when to use stop and search, adding that he did not see the comments as an order to forces.

Mr Gamble was speaking as his update report on the Child Q scandal – which saw a 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at school – was published on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard apologised and said the strip-search at the girl’s school in 2020 without another adult present “should never have happened”.

Mr Gamble said that since the scandal came to light in March 2022, there was “limited” evidence of significant positive impact on the ground – something he said was not surprising given it is a “problem that’s grown over so many years” and therefore was not going to be resolved in a year.

But he told the programme that no children in Hackney had been subjected to a strip search in Hackney in 14 months “so there’s an immediate positive, but the work to do goes far, far deeper than that”.

He said while Child Q is still asking “why me?”, it is a question everyone should consider.

He said: “Would this exist if child Q was a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in a south Kensington school? I don’t think it would. Child Q wonders why it’s her because at the end of the day, worst case scenario, she smelled of cannabis.

“You can pick that up in the back of a taxi or having your lunch somewhere. So she’s asking ‘why me?’ and we all need to ask that question.”

Responding to the update, Hackney council said it recognised that the report “concludes that concerns about safeguarding, racism and disproportionality extend to all statutory services, and that all bodies and organisations need to work together in a coordinated way to embed change”.

In a joint statement, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, deputy Mayor Anntoinette Bramble and Susan Fajana-Thomas, cabinet member for community safety, said: “We again reiterate our calls to the top of the Met Police to recognise and accept the definition of institutional racism.

“Real and lasting progress and change will remain paralysed until this happens.”

Mr Gamble also said he would urge Sir Mark to “accept that phrase”.

He told World At One: “It’s difficult for anyone to accept racism or institutional racism, and it takes courage to do that. And I believe Mark Rowley should step back, reflect on this.

“At the end of the day, when officers are working within a system that for many, many years, has seen systems and procedures that disproportionately engage young black people, it’s not about calling individual officers racist – it’s recognising that the system has become institutionally racist through those practice and procedures.”

More from The Courier

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police