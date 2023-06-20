James Cleverly confirms possible trip to China

James Cleverly said he is “looking at the options” for a potential visit to China as he highlighted the importance of “face-to-face” engagement with Beijing.

The confirmation came after speculation over a trip drew criticism from MPs with a more hawkish stance towards the Asian superpower.

The Foreign Secretary has argued against isolating China, despite wariness in the West over the country’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference in London on Tuesday, Mr Cleverly reiterated the three pillars of UK foreign policy towards China: “Building strong friendships and alliances” in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening national security protections whenever Beijing poses a threat, and engaging directly with China.

The Foreign Secretary said: “A big part of engagement is of course face to face.

“I’ve had face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials.

“And of course, I’m looking at the options of a potential visit, but there are no details at this stage.”

Mr Cleverly held talks with his US counterpart a day after Mr Blinken met Chinese president Xi Jinping in an effort to improve frosty relations.

“Both countries see the importance of trying to bring more stability to the relationship,” the US’s top diplomat told the press conference.

He said he “could not agree more” with Mr Cleverly’s comments on the imperative of engagement with Beijing.

“In fact, it would be irresponsible not to engage.

“Irresponsible because it makes more likely the possibility of misunderstandings, miscalculations and thus conflict.

“It makes it virtually impossible for us to work to advance many of the interests that we have,” Mr Blinken said.

The UK and the US stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of Ukraine. Welcome to London, @SecBlinken 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tJYstCsNB5 — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) June 20, 2023

Political discourse surrounding China has grown heated in recent months amid disputes over the right approach to an increasingly assertive Beijing.

The Foreign Secretary has adopted a less hawkish stance towards the country than some in his party would like.

Some senior Tories including former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith have called on ministers to go further in distancing the UK from China and want the Government to be more outspoken in criticising the Far Eastern country’s leadership.

Last week, Mr Cleverly was accused of being a “Chinese stooge” by a Labour MP for refusing to take MPs sanctioned to Beijing with him on his possible trip.

It came after security minister Tom Tugendhat was banned from entering the country in 2021.

But Mr Cleverly said “I don’t take ministers on visits with me” as he called on Labour’s Sir Chris Bryant to withdraw the “discourteous” and inaccurate” comment during an angry exchange before a Commons select committee.

China was at the forefront of the agenda on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to Washington earlier this month, when he agreed a new partnership with US president Joe Biden to bolster economic security in response to the country’s growing influence.