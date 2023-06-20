Mortgage lenders ‘stand ready’ to help borrowers struggling with payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mortgage lenders ‘stand ready’ to help borrowers struggling with payments

By Press Association
Lenders have said they stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lenders have said they stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lenders have said they are doing their “best to help” customers affected by the mortgage squeeze.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to meet with lenders on Friday, to ask what help they can give to those struggling and what flexibilities might be possible for families in arrears.

A spokesperson for trade association UK Finance said: “Lenders stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments.

“If you are worried about your finances, do get in touch with your lender early to discuss the options available.

“They have teams of experienced and understanding advisers who will develop a solution tailored to your individual circumstances. Making a call to your lender to discuss the options available will not impact your credit score.”

Recent research by HSBC UK, carried out by YouGov, indicated that only 3% of people are aware that they can contact their bank or building society to discuss their financial worries without it impacting their credit score.

HSBC said that among the actions it has taken, it has proactively contacted customers on its standard variable rate (SVR) and encouraged them to explore the options that are available to them. People often end up on an SVR when their initial deal ends.

It is also writing to customers whom it believes may be stretched, or would be stretched at roll-off, urging them to contact the bank where they need support.

Where customers are already in arrears, HSBC said its forbearance support includes regular customer checkpoints to ensure measures in place remain appropriate.

It also has a cost-of-living hub with information and links, including enabling customers to check which benefits they may be entitled to and not claiming. The bank said over £1 million has been highlighted to customers so far.

HSBC UK said it is continuing to look at ways it can support customers.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We know that finances are being squeezed by higher household bills, everyday costs and many people will be feeling the pinch, so we’re doing our best to help wherever we can.

“Support ranges from increasing the number of people on our financial support teams and proactively contacting customers about how we can help, to giving customers appropriate time and breathing space to return to financial health, agreeing affordable solutions, or restructuring credit commitments, tailored to suit their circumstances.

“We are also providing free financial health checks and webinars for customers and non-customers alike with an HSBC UK financial wellbeing consultant.”

The bank said it works closely with other organisations who can help with financial guidance or additional support with tackling debt.

Nationwide Building Society has launched a “health checklist” which allows its members to see the options that may be available.

The mutual said it offers a wide range of forbearance options based on their individual circumstances and affordability.

These include extending the term of the loan, temporarily changing the repayment method, temporarily agreeing a reduced monthly repayment, and temporarily agreeing to a “nil payment” concession.

Members who are up-to-date with their payments and not in financial difficulty can also manage their mortgage through the society’s mortgage manager portal where they may be able to, for example, extend the term of their loan.

Ele Clark, Which? Money senior editor, said: “The first thing these borrowers should do is talk to their lender about what support is available, which may include a temporary break from payments, interest-only payments or extending the term of your mortgage.

“The best option for you will depend on your personal circumstances, but rest assured that discussing options with your lender will not affect your credit rating.

“The Financial Conduct Authority previously wrote to banks to remind them of their obligations to serve customers, especially those experiencing financial difficulties, and the regulator must continue to monitor this to ensure firms are offering support that is tailored to individual customers’ needs.”

A Number 10 spokesman told reporters: “We’ve said that mortgage deals that are offered by banks are obviously a commercial decision for them, in which we don’t seek to interfere, but we still believe that lenders should live up to their responsibilities and support mortgage borrowers who are finding it tough.”

More from The Courier

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police