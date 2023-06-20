Circularity Scotland calls in administrators following deposit return delay

Circularity Scotland, the non-profit company set up to run the deposit return scheme (DRS), has called in administrators.

There had been speculation about its future following the decision to delay the scheme until at least October 2025.

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme for the latest delay.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was asked about Circularity Scotland in Holyrood on Tuesday.

Lorna Slater claimed the UK Government had imposed unreasonable conditions on the DRS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She told MSPs: “We have learned today that the process is under way to appoint administrators to CSL (Circularity Scotland Ltd), leaving their staff in an extremely difficult position.

“This is an unforgivable consequence of the UK Government’s 11th-hour intervention, which undermined our deposit return scheme, made progress impossible and is now resulting in these jobs being lost.”

She said she had thanked staff for their hard work and expressed deep regret about the situation.

Earlier, Circularity Scotland said staff had been told to go home amid uncertainty over the company’s future.

It was funded by the drinks industry and employed 66 staff.

Labour’s Sarah Boyack said Circularity Scotland had said the DRS could go ahead without glass.

She asked: “How do we know what is going to happen next?

Sarah Boyack said Circularity Scotland had insisted deposit return could go ahead without glass (PA)

“Because the minister (Ms Slater) claimed she didn’t know last week when we were all reading it in the newspapers.”

Ms Slater said other “unreasonable conditions” the UK Government sought to impose on the scheme, such as the need for a unified deposit level across the UK, also led to it being delayed.

In response to a question about the Scottish National Investment Bank’s £9 million investment in Circularity Scotland, she said this is a confidential matter between the bank and the company.

Following Ms Slater’s statement, the Conservatives repeated their calls for her to quit.

MSP Maurice Golden said: “Despite confirming that Circularity Scotland has gone into administration – something that she admitted was a ‘disaster’ for its workforce – Lorna Slater is still refusing to take any responsibility for the collapse of her deposit return scheme.

“Circularity Scotland themselves, like the UK Government and other stakeholders, were absolutely clear that the scheme could have remained viable and gone ahead without glass, but instead she pulled the plug.”