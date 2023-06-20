Use water responsibly amid concern over supplies, Scots urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Use water responsibly amid concern over supplies, Scots urged

By Press Association
Scots are being urged to use water ‘responsibly’ amid concerns over supplies (Nick Answell/PA)
Scots are being urged to use water ‘responsibly’ amid concerns over supplies (Nick Answell/PA)

Scots have been urged to use water responsibly amid fears shortages could “become more likely and widespread”.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan told MSPs that “water levels are lower than usual for this time of year” across Scotland.

She was questioned on the situation after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) placed every single region of the country on a water scarcity alert.

Raising the issue at Holyrood, Conservative net-zero spokesman Liam Kerr said: “Sepa reports that every part of Scotland now finds itself with a shortage of water.”

He added that Sepa had warned last summer that “water shortages would become more frequent and could seriously affect water supplies”.

Mr Kerr said that in August 2022, Scottish Water was reported to be “leaking 185 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water each year due to faulty infrastructure”.

Ms McAllan stressed that currently the “public water supply network is largely operating normally”, and Scottish Water is able to maintain supplies “during prolonged dry periods thanks to continued investment in resilience measures”.

Mairi McAllan said water levels are ‘lower than usual’ for the time of year (Jane barlow/PA)

However she warned: “With little sustained rain forecast, shortages could potentially become more likely and widespread.”

To combat this she appealed to “everyone to use water responsibly”.

Ms McAllan also said there are some “specific challenges in smaller supplies, particularly in rural areas”, adding the Scottish Government and bodies such as Sepa and Scottish Water are continuing to monitor these “very closely”.

