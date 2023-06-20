Lorna Slater no-confidence motion voted down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lorna Slater no-confidence motion voted down

By Press Association
Lorna Slater said the opposition motion was a ‘shameless political stunt’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater said the opposition motion was a ‘shameless political stunt’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lorna Slater has survived a vote of no confidence in her position as circular economy minister, with opposition attempts to oust her failing at Holyrood.

On Tuesday evening, MSPs voted down the motion by 68 votes to 55.

Votes were made along party lines, however the SNP’s Fergus Ewing rebelled and voted in favour.

The Conservatives had tabled the motion following the latest delay to the deposit return scheme (DRS) and the collapse of its administrator, Circularity Scotland.

Ms Slater, who blamed Westminster for the delay and the company entering administration, dismissed the opposition bid as a “shameless political stunt”.

The no confidence motion was lodged by Liam Kerr and supported by his Conservative colleagues, as well as Labour and the Lib Dems.

Scottish Parliament
Liam Kerr said Lorna Slater had made ‘serious errors of judgement’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking in the debating chamber, Mr Kerr said he did not doubt Ms Slater’s “integrity” or that she was trying to do her best in a “crucial” brief.

However he said that she had only applied for an exclusion from the UK Internal Market Act at the “11th hour”, something that quickly sparked an intervention from the Green’s Ross Greer.

Listing points where he felt she had failed in the implementation of the DRS, Mr Kerr continued: “These are significant errors of judgement in a portfolio which we all want – no, need to succeed.”

Ahead of the vote, Mr Kerr had said: “We feel we have no option but to bring this motion forward, because Lorna Slater has demonstrated that she is out of her depth as a minister.”

First Minister’s Questions
Ms Slater is one of the Greens’ two co-leaders, and a Scottish Government minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government has rejected Ms Slater’s explanation for why Circularity Scotland collapsed, saying discussions on DRS could have continued.

Humza Yousaf responded to Mr Kerr’s points in the debating chamber.

The First Minister said it was “extraordinary” that the Conservatives had tabled the motion, saying Ms Slater did not “shirk her responsibilities”.

He blamed the UK Government for the collapse of Circularity Scotland, saying: “This is not a result of the Scottish Government’s actions.

“Responsibility lies solely and squarely with a UK Government whose aim it has been from the very beginning to sabotage this scheme.”

He also praised Ms Slater’s “great efforts” on the government’s biodiversity initiatives.

Mr Yousaf said the Conservatives had organised the “stunt” to distract from the sanctions imposed on Boris Johnson for lockdown breaches.

Ms Slater’s Green colleague Mark Ruskell also rose to say that Holyrood needed “more Lorna Slaters”.

Earlier, Ms Slater said the Tories were trying to distract from their own party’s failings.

She said: “This is a shameless political stunt from a Tory party that holds Scotland and our democracy in contempt.

“They can see that with Scottish Greens in government we are building a fairer, greener and better Scotland, and they don’t like it one bit.

“We are here to stay, and will continue to deliver the change that is so vital.

“When the Tories destroyed Scotland’s deposit return scheme, they destroyed jobs, they destroyed environmental progress, and they undermined Scotland’s Parliament.”

Mr Ewing, a vocal critic of the DRS, later issued a statement on why he voted the way he did.

He said: “The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.

“I have therefore voted today to seek a new minister appointed to take over this troubled matter to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims and reconsider afresh how best to achieve recycling objectives.”

More from The Courier

Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Police descend on Ballingry after car overturns blocking road
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal