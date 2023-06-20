Labour MSP proposes new law to protect schoolchildren

A Labour MSP is launching a consultation on proposed legislation to protect schoolchildren from harm.

Daniel Johnson’s Members Bill seeks to enshrine in law the existing guidance on physical restraint and seclusion in schools in order to ensure it is only used as a last resort.

Currently, such practices are regulated by guidance rather than law.

Mr Johnson said the guidance is difficult to enforce and there are “significant inconsistencies in the data collected and the definitions being used”.

An investigation by the Children’s Commissioner found 18 of Scotland’s 32 authorities were able to provide data on the use of restraint and seclusion in Scotland’s schools.

The proposed Bill will create a requirement to record and report all incidents to an existing Scottish Government body, which will also be asked to monitor the approach to seclusion in schools and recommend improvements.

It will also mean parents or carers need to be informed of each incidence of seclusion or restraint, including details of the circumstances and methods used.

Further aims of the proposed legislation are that training for school staff will be put on a statutory basis and data on the use of seclusion and restraint will require to be regularly published by the Scottish Government and reported to parliament.

Mr Johnson said: “Schools must be a safe place for children to learn, teachers must be supported and empowered to enable learning and parents must have confidence in how schools discharge this duty.

“All too often teachers face situations in their classroom for which they have not received adequate training.

“They have not had the time or the opportunity to learn about the underlying conditions which cause these distressing situations that they have to deal with.

“That is why I believe there needs to be a change in the law.

“While we have made progress and the Scottish government has brought forward guidance, this does not have the weight of law nor does it have the other mechanisms that children, parents and teachers need when it comes to the use of physical interventions in school settings.”

The consultation will be open until Tuesday September 12 2023 and can be accessed online here:

https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RestraintAndSeclusion/