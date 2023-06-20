Mesh surgery women not always given accurate information, review finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mesh surgery women not always given accurate information, review finds

By Press Association
Women who underwent vaginal mesh surgery were not always given accurate information about the procedure, a review has found. (Kath Sansom/PA)
Women who underwent vaginal mesh surgery were not always given accurate information about the procedure, a review has found. (Kath Sansom/PA)

Women who underwent vaginal mesh surgey were not always given accurate information about the procedure before their operations, a new review has found.

Professor Alison Britton examined the cases of 18 women who underwent the procedure, but who went on to tell the then first minister Nicola Sturgeon of the problems they experienced afterwards.

The Glasgow Caledonian University expert in healthcare and medical law reviewed more than 40,000 pages of medical records and interviewed the women after a review of their care was commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Her report told how women were told mesh surgery – which is used to treat problems such as vaginal prolapse and urinary incontinence – was the “gold standard” and a “miracle cure”.

Early information given to women was “largely informed and written by the industry that created the device”, the report added, saying mesh was “described using only positive language”.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto pledged the Scottish Government would consider the report’s findings (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Professor Britton said: “Every patient is entitled to expect and receive accurate information both before any treatment is chosen and to be advised on the effectiveness and consequences of any intervention.

“Most of the cases that we reviewed did not meet these standards.”

She stated: “If clear and commonly understood language had been used to explain to women potential treatments and outcomes, even if these were uncertain prior to surgery, this may have alleviated many of the issues that subsequently arose over the course of their clinical journey.”

She added that in a number of the cases examined, there had been a “lack of clarity in the case records documenting the nature and potential outcome of mesh revision surgery”.

Prof Britton added: “Some notes were misleading, but other cases, did not bear any reflection to the surgery that had occurred, nor its outcomes.

“These matters may have not come to light without the commissioning of the review.”

The review made a series of 21 recommendations, including that Scotland set up a record of mesh surgery that was carried out both here and in others parts of the UK and overseas.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said the Scottish Government was now considering the recommendations.

However she said ministers had “already taken steps that will address a number of the recommendations”, with these including making a package available to GPs to help them support patients with concerns following transvaginal mesh surgery.

Ms Minto said: “Steps are also being taken to enhance the information available to patients through the improvement of the Complex Mesh Surgical Service webpages and the development of a patient information leaflet.”

The minister added: “We are determined to do everything in our power to help those whose lives have been impacted by mesh complications and to ensure they get the right treatment for them.

“We will continue to work closely with colleagues within the NHS to ensure that women can access the care that they need and are fully supported by their GP and other clinicians.”

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw has raised the plight of women who have had painful after effects from vaginal mesh surgery (Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News/Pa Archive)

Scottish Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw, who has raised the women’s plight  in Holyrood, urged ministers to adopt the recommendations in full;.

Mr Carlaw said: “Professor Britton’s report reflects the serious concerns raised by the brave women who have suffered damaging mesh surgery and I welcome its publication.

“I have been proud to stand alongside these brave women as they have campaigned for justice.

“Taking forward these recommendations – after the serious concerns raised by women including on informed consent – must represent the next step forward for them.”

He added: “In particular, there must be an absolute guarantee given by ministers that they will not delete data relating to patients who have already travelled for world-leading surgery in the United States, and to maintain full confidence that all mesh injured women who wish to visit mesh removal expert, Dr Veronikis will not be blocked from doing so.”

