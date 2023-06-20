Lords appointments system set to be focus of new MP-led inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lords appointments system set to be focus of new MP-led inquiry

By Press Association
Inside the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inside the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

House of Lords membership and the role of the appointments commission is set to be under the spotlight, as MPs prepare to launch a new inquiry into the upper chamber.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, published hours before he dramatically quit as an MP, continues to generate criticism and questions over the appointments of certain new peers.

Among the seven nominees in the long-awaited list were Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and Charlotte Owen, a former adviser to Mr Johnson.

Recent days have also seen Tory politician Shaun Bailey face calls to turn down his peerage after a video emerged of a mid-lockdown party at Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

The powers of House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac), as well as the size and role of the second chamber, will be among the issues considered by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry.

The cross-party committee will examine whether the current appointments system produces an “effective and trusted” upper chamber, with MPs also looking at the relationship between the Lords and the Commons.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

There have been long-standing concerns over the expanding size of the second house, with Labour pledging to abolish the Lords if it wins power at the next election.

Committee chairman William Wragg said: “The House of Lords plays an important constitutional role in the UK political system but there has long been concern about its size, membership and the appointments process.

“Previous inquiries from parliamentary committees concluded with clear recommendations to reduce the size of the chamber and reform the appointments process to maintain confidence in the Lords.

“The Government committed to review the matter, yet five years on we have seen no sign of reform, and large numbers of new members continue to be appointed.

“Debates about wholesale reform of the second chamber have been around for decades, but this inquiry seeks to consider the immediate questions, that cannot wait for such reform, before they are addressed.”

The committee will consider the possibility of reforms to the appointment system and whether changes are needed to the role and powers of Holac.

MPs will also ask whether the size of the Lords should be reduced and whether a term limit might be needed for membership, as well as what “expectations should be placed on peers as regards participation”.

It comes amid concerns about the attendance record of some recently appointed peers.

