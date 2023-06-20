Grangemouth refinery net zero targets must include whole town, committee warns

Grangemouth’s transition to a net zero economy must not leave behind communities, a Holyrood committee has warned.

Plans for a low-carbon hydrogen plant are among the steps being taken by petrochemical giants Ineos at their Grangemouth site to achieve its 2045 net zero targets, in line with the Scottish Government’s ambitions.

In its inquiry into the just transition, the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee has concluded the whole of the Grangemouth area should be included in the ambitious net zero plans, rather than just the industrial site.

Ministers have been urged to create a “dedicated and focused” plan for the whole area as a result.

It comes after the committee heard from local residents, industry representatives and trade unions as part of its inquiry.

Committee convener Claire Baker said: “Scotland’s just transition to a low-carbon economy presents significant opportunities – not just for the economy, but also for our communities. Nowhere is that clearer than in relation to the Grangemouth refinery.

“It is clear from the response from the local community that any just transition must maximise opportunities for the town itself and ensure that the benefits are felt widely.

“The potential for significant regeneration and improvement is on the town’s doorstep and it is now down to the UK and Scottish governments, as well as Ineos, to make sure it is fully realised.”