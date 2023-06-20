Father who became homeless describes Windrush experience as ‘worse than hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Father who became homeless describes Windrush experience as ‘worse than hell’

By Press Association
Fitzroy Maynard is seeking compensation (Jeff Moore/PA
Fitzroy Maynard is seeking compensation (Jeff Moore/PA

A father who ended up homeless because he could not prove his right to work in the UK has described his lengthy experience with the Windrush compensation scheme as “worse than hell”.

Fitzroy Maynard said he had been unable to get work for around a decade after losing his job as a residential caretaker in 2007.

Having come from Antigua as a child in 1980 and later worked in the UK for years, he found himself sofa-surfing after being unable to prove to prospective employers that he had the right to work in the UK as he lacked the relevant documentation.

Becoming tearful as he recalled his desperate situation, the 57-year-old said: “It’s been worse than hell. Just imagine you have no money, you have no food, you have nowhere to sleep, you’re freezing, you’re in the same clothes for weeks, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He said he had been offered some compensation by the Home Office but none to cover his loss of access to employment “because they can’t see a reason why it was their fault”.

He said: “I’m not claiming for losing my job, I’m claiming for loss of access to employment after I lost my job. They really think either people can’t read or we are stupid. I’m fed up with the behaviour because they know exactly what they’re doing.”

He said he is determined to fight for what he is entitled to and insisted anyone using the scheme needs the support of a legal professional.

He said: “They keep on saying people do not need a lawyer to do this (but) people need a lawyer.”

Fitzroy Maynard said the Windrush anniversary celebrations had only come about because of "misery" caused to people (Jeff Moore/PA)
Fitzroy Maynard said the Windrush anniversary celebrations had only come about because of the ‘misery’ caused to people (Jeff Moore/PA)

Mr Maynard, who lives in Hackney, north London, and now works as a part-time handyman while he is a full-time carer for his eight-year-old daughter, said he feels celebrations being held this year to mark the Windrush 75th anniversary are only happening because of the “misery” that has been caused to people”.

He said: “This celebration has only come because of misery to people. They (the Government) are only starting to recognise it because they have done lots of bad and they’re trying to make it right.”

Human rights charity Praxis, which has helped Mr Maynard and others, said the compensation scheme “only adds serious insult to serious injury” for victims of the scandal, and called on it to be made independent from the Home Office.

Windrush compensation claims in progress for over a year
(PA Graphics)

Praxis chief executive Sally Daghlian said: “Perhaps unsurprisingly, the department that shredded thousands of lives is now failing at compensating its victims for the hardship they had to endure.

“The compensation scheme should be removed from the hands of the Home Office and managed by an independent body working closely with the communities affected, providing a simplified and speedy process with expert, independent representation available for claimants.”

Lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, who has helped people claim compensation through the scheme, said “people don’t have faith in the system” due to their poor experiences with the Home Office.

She said: “They’re saying ‘we’re being re-traumatised, the process of actually making a claim is re-traumatising us’.”

The Home Office said it continues to listen and respond to feedback to ensure the scheme is operating effectively for all.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to make improvements so people receive the maximum award as quickly as possible.

“This includes establishing a review process for those dissatisfied with their compensation offer.

“However, we know there is more to do, and will work tirelessly to make sure such an injustice is never repeated.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract
The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Road reopens after car overturned in Ballingry
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen