Slater unable to say if investment bank cash given to DRS firm will be returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Slater unable to say if investment bank cash given to DRS firm will be returned

By Press Association
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater could not say what will happen to Scottish National Investment Bank cash which had gone to Circularity Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater could not say what will happen to Scottish National Investment Bank cash which had gone to Circularity Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The minister in charge of Scotland’s deposit return scheme could not say if funding for it from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) will be returned after the firm set up to run the recycling initiative called in the administrators.

Circularity Scotland received £9 million from the SNIB, but Lorna Slater said that as it is independent of the Scottish Government, ministers have no say in what will happen to the cash.

The Green circular economy minister also refused to say if SNP MSP and former rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing should be sanctioned by his party after he voted against her in a motion of no confidence at Holyrood on Tuesday.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing voted against Ms Slater in a motion of no confidence (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Greens are junior partners with the SNP in the Scottish Government as part of a deal which saw Ms Slater and fellow Green co-leader Patrick Harvie become ministers.

Mr Ewing, a vocal critic of deposit return, voted against Ms Slater in the key vote, insisting she “does not enjoy the confidence of business”.

Ms Slater dismissed the motion of no confidence – which she survived by 68 votes to 55 – as a “stunt by the Tories”.

Asked if Mr Ewing should face sanctions for going against his party and voting for the motion, the minister said simply: “Those are internal matters for another political party.”

Meanwhile, she told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that Circularity Scotland’s decision to call in administrators was “absolutely a disaster” for its 66 employees.

The company had been set up to run Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS), a recycling initiative which imposes a refundable deposit on drinks sold in cans and bottles.

The Scottish Government had planned for deposit return to introduce a 20p charge on drinks sold in cans and bottles (Jonathan Pow/PA)

But the Scottish Government has delayed the scheme’s launch again, pushing it back from March 2024 to October 2025 at the earliest.

That came after the UK Government said the Scottish DRS could not include glass bottles, and that the deposit charged on cans and bottles must be the same in Scotland as in England – where the deposit level is still to be determined.

Ms Slater said: “The interference that we have had from the Conservative Government at Westminster to torpedo our scheme has had these negative consequences for Scottish businesses, for Scottish workers, and of course or flagship recycling scheme.

“The decision to stop the scheme was because the UK Government had put us in an impossible position.”

Asked what will now happen to the cash from the SNIB, Ms Slater said: “The Scottish National Investment Bank is independent of the Scottish Government, so that isn’t something we have any sort of say in.

“The investment decisions of the Scottish National Investment Bank are for them, they are independent of Government and they make their own decisions about that investment.”

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May Picture shows; Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by ESPC Date; Unknown
Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0038723 G Jennings pics , heavy rain in Dundee city centre, friday 30th September.
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Grove Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Grove Academy - Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart with Paul Paton-Gormley.. Piperdam. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Rider trapped police officer against car with moped in Fife
Karen Dunbar will be bringing her tour to Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chewin' the Fat star Karen Dunbar bringing tour to Tayside and Fife
The Audi RS4 has superb performance and practicality. Image: Audi.
Road Test: Audi RS4 Avant a thrilling supercar that's amazingly practical
Adam Wilson was ordered to stay away from his partners when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court.
Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign
The MHS Writers group
Your questions about the new Monifieth High School answered by its pupils
Iain Syme used paedophile Jimmy Savile's name as a password for his abuse files.
Fife barman used 'Jimmy Savile' file to store sick abuse images
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Bank manager ‘looked smug’ after sex assault in Perth nightclub