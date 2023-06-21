Former health minister defends VIP lane PPE procurement during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former health minister defends VIP lane PPE procurement during pandemic

By Press Association
Lord Bethell said there was a global ‘scramble’ for PPE at the start of the Covid pandemic (PA)
A Conservative former health minister said “making money is not a crime” as he defended the VIP lane for coronavirus-related contracts that saw some politically-connected firms make huge profits.

Lord Bethell also blamed “longstanding” inequalities for the NHS not being sufficiently prepared for the pandemic.

He was speaking after former prime minister David Cameron and his chancellor George Osborne rejected claims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that their austerity measures left the UK exposed to the pandemic.

Medics and unions have argued the cuts to public services under their leadership between 2010 and 2016 depleted health and social care capacity.

Lord Bethell, who was health minister throughout much of the pandemic, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We didn’t have enough of that capacity, but we haven’t had for a very long time.

“It has been the British way to try to muddle through on health, with the slimmest, lowest-cost health system that we can have with a large amount of rationing and with a very, very low-cost public health and social care system.

“The Tories didn’t invent the inequalities in this country, they are longstanding.”

The Tory peer was challenged by presenter Mishal Husain over the awarding of contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) via the VIP lane, which gave preferential treatment to organisations referred by MPs and peers.

The Government has been accused of cronyism and failing to carry out due diligence in handing out contracts, which saw some companies make vast sums of money while millions was wasted on fraud and equipment not fit for use.

Covid ward
The VIP lane gave preferential treatment to organisations referred by MPs and peers (PA)

“There are bits of it that I find extremely distasteful, but it’s a fact of life, Mishal, that you need people who want to make lots of money to go and do entrepreneurial things,” Lord Bethell said.

“Making money itself is not a crime.”

He also said: “There was a massive scramble for resources everywhere in the world and we did everything that we could to get what was needed. I make no apology for that.”

The former minister admitted to making “micro-mistakes”, but said: “Overall I think our response was as good as we could have had under the circumstances.”

The first phase of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is examining whether the UK was sufficiently prepared for the pandemic.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was health secretary under Mr Cameron, and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will become the first serving Government ministers to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday.

