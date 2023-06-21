Minister speaks out on ‘regrettable’ impact of university marking boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister speaks out on ‘regrettable’ impact of university marking boycott

By Press Association
A marking boycott at universities means some students will graduate without knowing their results (Chris Radburn/PA)
A marking boycott which will mean some students will gradate from university without knowing their degree results is “regrettable”, Scotland’s higher education minister has said.

Graeme Dey spoke out as students in Scotland and the rest of the UK voiced concerns that their degrees could be devalued as a result of the action by members of the University and College Union (UCU).

The row has seen academics at 145 universities across the UK boycott marking since April 20 as part of  an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions – with the union vowing to continue the action till employers make an improved offer.

Edinburgh University politics student Ollie Lewis said the “grotesque situation” meant he would be “walking across the graduation stage with an empty piece of paper” as he has yet to be given the results of his final degree exam.

He told BBC Scotland: “A graduation is supposed to be a celebration of what I’ve achieved – and I don’t know what I’ve achieved.”

Mr Dey, the further and higher education minister in the Scottish Government, said the impact of the boycott “varied depending on the institutions”.

He said, however, it was a “regrettable situation”.

He spoke out after raising the issue with universities at a meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Dey also met representatives from the UCU last week and is to meet the National Union of Students next week.

Asked about the boycott when giving evidence to MSPs on the Education, Children and Young People Committee, the minister said: “I had a further discussion with the universities yesterday.

“I think it is a regrettable situation that we find ourselves in and the impact that that is having on students.”

He said the current situation was “indicative of a very strained relationship that exists between the trade unions and management” in the university sector.

Despite that, he urged the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) to get back round the table for talks with the UCU.

Further and higher education minister Graeme Dey called on employers to get back round the table to try to resolve the dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Dey told the committee: “I have urged management in Scotland to seek to have the UCEA get back round the table with the trade unions to try to make progress in resolving this, because that is the way we are going to get this sorted out.”

He added: “Individual universities have taken different approaches as to how they address the impact of the marking boycott and the impacts are varied depending on the institutions.

“It’s not an entirely satisfactory situation that we find ourselves in, not at all. But we need to get this resolved.”

