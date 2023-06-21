Business chiefs hail Ewing for ‘great courage’ in opposing deposit return scheme

Former minister Fergus Ewing has been praised for his “great courage and integrity” in speaking out against the Scottish Government’s planned deposit return scheme (DRS).

Business leaders have sent a letter of thanks to the former rural affairs secretary – who could now be facing SNP sanctions after he voted for a motion of no confidence in the minister charged with introducing the stalled scheme.

It comes after the DRS in Scotland was postponed until October 2025 at the earliest.

First Minister Humza Yousaf spoke in support of his circular economy minister Lorna Slater – who survived the motion of no confidence against her, which was defeated by 68 votes to 55.

Explaining why he had voted for the motion, Mr Ewing said: “The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.”

He said he had voted against her so a new minister could be “appointed to take over this troubled matter, to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims and reconsider afresh how best to achieve recycling objectives”.

While that could see SNP bosses seek to impose sanctions on Mr Ewing, business leaders contacted the Inverness and Nairn MSP to praise him for his stance.

It comes after leading figures in the drinks, hospitality and retail sectors voiced concerns about the impact of the DRS, which ministers had hoped would help increase recycling rates for drinks containers.

Business leaders said it was a “totally backward situation” that Mr Ewing could be facing losing the SNP party whip while Ms Slater remains in post.

Fergus Ewing said circular economy minister Lorna Salter ‘does not enjoy the confidence of business’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The letter is signed by dozens of figures from the Scottish drinks industry, including Edinburgh’s Stewart Brewing, Elgin-based Avva Scottish Gin, Shipyard Gin in Gourock, Wild Thyme Spirits on the Isle of Colonsay, and the North Uist Distillery, as well as the Bon Accord soft drinks company in Edinburgh.

More than 50 figures from across the sector had put their name to it by lunchtime on Wednesday, with signatories telling Mr Ewing he had “shown great courage and integrity in standing up for the interests of businesses, even though it has put you at odds with your party”.

In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, the business leaders said they are grateful to the MSP for his “efforts to persuade your colleagues to halt the scheme”.

They added: “Thank-you again for your leadership and for your commitment to standing up for the interests of businesses in Scotland.”