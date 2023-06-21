Business chiefs hail Ewing for ‘great courage’ in opposing deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Business chiefs hail Ewing for ‘great courage’ in opposing deposit return scheme

By Press Association
Business leaders praised Fergus Ewing for the ‘great courage and integrity’ he has shown in speaking out against deposit return (PA)
Business leaders praised Fergus Ewing for the ‘great courage and integrity’ he has shown in speaking out against deposit return (PA)

Former minister Fergus Ewing has been praised for his “great courage and integrity” in speaking out against the Scottish Government’s planned deposit return scheme (DRS).

Business leaders have sent a letter of thanks to the former rural affairs secretary – who could now be facing SNP sanctions after he voted for a motion of no confidence in the minister charged with introducing the stalled scheme.

It comes after the DRS in Scotland was postponed until October 2025 at the earliest.

First Minister Humza Yousaf spoke in support of his circular economy minister Lorna Slater – who survived the motion of no confidence against her, which was defeated by 68 votes to 55.

Explaining why he had voted for the motion, Mr Ewing said: “The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.”

He said he had voted against her so a new minister could be “appointed to take over this troubled matter, to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims and reconsider afresh how best to achieve recycling objectives”.

While that could see SNP bosses seek to impose sanctions on Mr Ewing, business leaders contacted the Inverness and Nairn MSP to praise him for his stance.

It comes after leading figures in the drinks, hospitality and retail sectors voiced concerns about the impact of the DRS, which ministers had hoped would help increase recycling rates for drinks containers.

Business leaders said it was a “totally backward situation” that Mr Ewing could be facing losing the SNP party whip while Ms Slater remains in post.

Fergus Ewing said circular economy minister Lorna Salter ‘does not enjoy the confidence of business’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The letter is signed by dozens of figures from the Scottish drinks industry, including Edinburgh’s Stewart Brewing, Elgin-based Avva Scottish Gin, Shipyard Gin in Gourock, Wild Thyme Spirits on the Isle of Colonsay, and the North Uist Distillery, as well as the Bon Accord soft drinks company in Edinburgh.

More than 50 figures from across the sector had put their name to it by lunchtime on Wednesday, with signatories telling Mr Ewing he had “shown great courage and integrity in standing up for the interests of businesses, even though it has put you at odds with your party”.

In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, the business leaders said they are grateful to the MSP for his “efforts to persuade your colleagues to halt the scheme”.

They added: “Thank-you again for your leadership and for your commitment to standing up for the interests of businesses in Scotland.”

