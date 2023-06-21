MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

An MSP has launched proposed legislation to bring an end to unlicensed puppy farming.

The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill was tabled by Christine Grahame, an SNP MSP and an animal welfare campaigner, on Wednesday.

Her member’s Bill, which was backed by 31 MSPs to enable it to be considered at Holyrood, looks to establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs in Scotland.

If passed, it will mean buyers will have to complete a certificate verifying they have taken steps to ensure the wellbeing of the dog.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Ms Grahame originally put forward the proposals in 2020 but they did not make it past the early stages due to the 2021 Holyrood election.

The legislation would establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs (PA)

She said: “This Bill has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be happier to finally introduce it to Parliament.

“We’ve all heard desperately sad stories about puppies reared in wretched conditions and sold by unscrupulous sellers whose priority is to make a profit, with the welfare of the animal an afterthought. This practice has got to stop.

“It also paves the way for the Scottish Government to establish a register of all puppies born in Scotland which do not come from a licensed breeder.

“As chair of the cross-party group on animal welfare, this is a proud moment for me to see much-needed legislation being progressed to protect and improve the welfare of dogs.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received from many animal welfare charities along the way, including the SSPCA, Kennel Club, Dogs Trust and OneKind.”

The Bill will now progress to Stage 1 of the parliamentary process, where it will be examined by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee.