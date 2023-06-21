MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

By Press Association
Christine Grahame MSP has launched the Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood (PA)
Christine Grahame MSP has launched the Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood (PA)

An MSP has launched proposed legislation to bring an end to unlicensed puppy farming.

The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill was tabled by Christine Grahame, an SNP MSP and an animal welfare campaigner, on Wednesday.

Her member’s Bill, which was backed by 31 MSPs to enable it to be considered at Holyrood, looks to establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs in Scotland.

If passed, it will mean buyers will have to complete a certificate verifying they have taken steps to ensure the wellbeing of the dog.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Ms Grahame originally put forward the proposals in 2020 but they did not make it past the early stages due to the 2021 Holyrood election.

Puppies
The legislation would establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs (PA)

She said: “This Bill has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be happier to finally introduce it to Parliament.

“We’ve all heard desperately sad stories about puppies reared in wretched conditions and sold by unscrupulous sellers whose priority is to make a profit, with the welfare of the animal an afterthought. This practice has got to stop.

“It also paves the way for the Scottish Government to establish a register of all puppies born in Scotland which do not come from a licensed breeder.

“As chair of the cross-party group on animal welfare, this is a proud moment for me to see much-needed legislation being progressed to protect and improve the welfare of dogs.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received from many animal welfare charities along the way, including the SSPCA, Kennel Club, Dogs Trust and OneKind.”

The Bill will now progress to Stage 1 of the parliamentary process, where it will be examined by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee.

