Politics

No 10 lukewarm over senior Tory Shaun Bailey’s peerage

By Press Association
Shaun Bailey has come under pressure to turn down his peerage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Downing Street has declined to say whether former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey should take up the peerage given to him in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

Mr Bailey has come under pressure to turn down his peerage after a video emerged of a mid-lockdown Christmas party at Conservative headquarters thrown by his campaign.

Asked whether he should take up his seat in the Lords, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “That is a matter for the individual.”

If he did take his place in the Upper Chamber, it would be “a matter for the whips” whether he sits as a Conservative.

Mayor campaigns to end homelessness
Shaun Bailey was given a peerage in Boris Johnson’s honours list (PA)

The press secretary insisted Mr Sunak had merely been following the precedent in allowing Mr Johnson to recommend honours for his supporters.

The Liberal Democrats have asked the Forfeiture Committee to look into the “potential withdrawal” of the honours bestowed by Mr Johnson.

Footage of the “jingle and mingle” event, which happened in December 2020 when indoor socialising was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends, showed activists dancing and drinking.

Scotland Yard confirmed the video, which was “not previously provided to officers”, is among the new evidence it is considering.

Both former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallett – who were handed a peerage and an OBE respectively in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours – attended the gathering.

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley appeared to imply that action is likely to be taken over the footage.

“The team are looking at that with a view to whether that provides a basis for further investigation … I think we can all see the colourful nature of the video and how much it tells a story way beyond the original photo,” he told the News Agents podcast.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has given his “full support” to the Privileges Committee after MPs approved its report that found Boris Johnson lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

Following attacks aimed at the cross-party committee by Mr Johnson and his allies, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “The Privileges Committee was established by the House. The Prime Minister believes they have conducted a thorough inquiry and have his full support in doing so.

“He respects the view of the House that was taken on Monday and it’s right that members, whoever they are and whatever position they have held, are held to account for their actions.”

She would not set out whether he agrees with the committee’s report, just saying he “respects” the view of the House.

