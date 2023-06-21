Labour MP: No precedent for public paying Johnson legal fees in committee probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MP: No precedent for public paying Johnson legal fees in committee probe

By Press Association
Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Privileges Committee in March
Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Privileges Committee in March

A Labour MP has claimed there was no precedent for taxpayers paying Boris Johnson’s legal fees for the parliamentary inquiry which concluded the former prime minister deliberately misled MPs.

Karl Turner said there was no evidence to suggest the Government had paid the fees for former ministers involved in parliamentary inquiries on any other occasion.

Mr Sunak has previously told the Commons it was a “long-established process” of both Conservative and Labour governments that former ministers are supported with legal representation “to deal with matters that relate to their time in office”.

But Mr Turner accused Mr Sunak of having “extended” the precedent to cover Mr Johnson’s defence during the Privileges Committee investigation, saying the Prime Minister should apologise and correct the record in the Commons.

The Labour MP for Hull East acknowledged former ministers had their legal fees paid for in public inquiries, but said there was no evidence such a step had been taken before in parliamentary probes.

The legal fees for Mr Johnson’s defence in the MP-led inquiry have reportedly cost the taxpayer £245,000.

Making a point of order in the Commons, Mr Turner said: “On May 24, in Prime Minister’s Questions, I asked the Prime Minister why it was that he was forcing the British public to pay the legal bill for Boris Johnson for the Privileges Committee.”

He added: “In his reply, the Prime Minister said there was a convention that former ministers or ministers would have their legal bill covered in scenarios… requiring lawyers.”

He went on: “What the Prime Minister did was suggest that the precedent was already set. It isn’t.

“And following several questions to the Cabinet Office, it transpires that they can give me no single example where a minister or former minister have had their legal bills covered for a parliamentary inquiry.

“He’s effectively extended the precedent.”

He said the Prime Minister should “apologise and correct the record” in the Commons.

“One would have thought, given the events in recent days, the Prime Minister would be keen to get back there to set the record straight,” he said.

Mr Turner has submitted written parliamentary questions to the Cabinet Office, asking if former ministers have received money for their legal representation in parliamentary – or more specifically Privileges Committee – inquiries, and what the evidential basis is for Mr Sunak’s claim.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said in response to a written parliamentary question: “The Privileges Committee inquiry relates to the conduct of the (now former) prime minister making statements at the despatch box on behalf of HM Government.”

He added: “The principle is not limited to public inquiries and has been applied in other contexts – for example, litigation. The same principle can also be applied to parliamentary inquiries, where it relates to one’s conduct as minister of the Crown.”

