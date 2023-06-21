UK could support dropping a stage in Ukraine’s Nato membership bid – Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK could support dropping a stage in Ukraine’s Nato membership bid – Cleverly

By Press Association
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Henry Nicholls/PA)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The UK could be in favour of offering Ukraine a shorter route to Nato accession, the Foreign Secretary indicated.

James Cleverly said during a conference on Ukrainian reconstruction the UK would be “very supportive” if it was decided Kyiv did not need to go through the membership action plan stage of the process to join Nato.

“We have seen Ukraine evolve, and evolve incredibly quickly,” he told a press conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“Jens Stoltenberg, at the Nato informal foreign ministers (summit), said that actually, many of the requirements of membership action plan are actually being delivered.

“The reform of their armed forces is happening whilst engaged in conflict.

“I think the UK’s position would be very, very supportive if we moved on from the membership action plan, recognising that the offer to both Sweden and Finland didn’t require that and Ukrainians have demonstrated their commitment to reform the military for requirement of Nato membership through their actions on the battlefield.

“And I think all Nato allies recognise that.”

Ukraine has long pushed for both Nato and EU membership as it continues to battle Vladimir Putin’s forces, but western capitals have differing views on the possibility and timeline for Ukraine to join both groups.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the conference via videolink, had earlier urged western leaders to have the “courage” to acknowledge that his country is already a key part of their economic and defence alliances.

“We are only waiting for the courage of the alliance leaders to recognise this reality, politically.”

The comments by Mr Cleverly come ahead of a major Nato summit in Lithuania later this summer, in which a compromise on Ukrainian’s route to membership is expected to be brokered.

Nato agreed in 2008 that Ukraine would join the organisation one day, but did not set a date for it to start membership talks.

As the war continued, Ukraine applied for “accelerated accession” to Nato on September 30.

The Map stage is designed to help countries prepare for accession, but it is unclear whether other Nato members would back Ukrainian skipping such a process.

More from The Courier

Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Drone footage shows 150+ Travellers' caravans on Perth's South Inch for five-day Christian event
The bus on fire on Strathern Road. Image: Supplied
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
Scotland women celebrate scoring in their 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in April. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee's Dens Park to host Scotland women's national team in July
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Thieves break into GT Autos Picture shows; Thieves break into GT Autos . Dundee. Supplied by GT Autos Date; 21/06/2023
Watch moment thieves raid Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5k
This £150k house in Colinsburgh offers value for money and a great location. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses for £150k
A train at Montrose station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Trains between Montrose and Aberdeen disrupted due to flooding
Lewis Capaldi at St Andrews' Old Course
Lewis Capaldi visits St Andrews ahead of return to performing at Glastonbury