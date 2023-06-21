Tories defeated in Holyrood vote on offender sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories defeated in Holyrood vote on offender sentencing

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the change was based on a very similar formula operating in England and Wales (Alamy/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the change was based on a very similar formula operating in England and Wales (Alamy/PA)

A Tory bid to scrap a “two-for-one deal” which could see offenders spend less time behind bars if they have been on bail with an electronic tag has been voted down by Holyrood.

MSPs are considering new legislation from the Scottish Government which reforms bail laws.

As part of that the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill will allow sheriffs and judges to reduce any prison sentence that is imposed by one day for every two days an offender spent on bail subject to electronic tagging.

Tories had called the measure “dangerous”, with MSP Russell Findlay putting forward an amendment to scrap this part of the legislation.

Russell Findlay
Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay had sought to remove the measure from the legislation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He said: “If the Government is serious about this two-for-one deal for prisoners, they must go away and produce properly researched and a coherent argument for it.”

He said the change, based on similar measures already in place south of the border, could have “unintended consequences” and may also “risk undermining public faith in justice”.

Mr Findlay said it would be a “gift to career criminals and their creative lawyers”, adding that “surely an offender with an electronic tag would be  incentivised to postpone their trial if every single delay they chalk up would result in less prison time”.

However his amendment, to remove the proposal from the legislation completely, was rejected by 28 votes to 85.

That was after fellow Conservative MSP Jamie Greene spoke out against the plans, telling Holyrood: “I would argue time spent in your house, at work, or outside with friends, at shops, with an electronic tag on is in no way the same or equal to  prison time.”

Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the change was in line with measures already in place in England and Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the change was “based on a very similar formula operating in England and Wales”.

She told Holyrood that courts would have discretion when it comes to deciding if time spent on electronically monitored bail should be taken into account when passing sentence, adding that “clearly a person who did not  comply with the relevant curfew  is not likely to have any period accounted for in their custodial sentence”.

But she added: “While a person who is subject to electronically monitored  bail with curfew conditions is not in the same position as someone in custody, such a measure does represent a restriction on their  liberty.

“The Bill therefore entitles the court to take cognisance of this, if it chooses to do so, in a proportionate way when a  custodial sentence is imposed.”

Green MSP Maggie Chapman also spoke in favour of the change, saying Social Work Scotland had described  electronic monitoring as being “punitive, restrictive and intrusive”.

Ms Chapman said: “I believe putting someone on bail and subjecting them to electronic monitoring is a not-insignificant curtailment of their rights, their right to freedom of movement, their right not to be monitored by the state.

“Electronic monitoring is a restriction of liberty, our laws should recognise that.”

