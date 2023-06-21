Sunak feels ‘deep moral responsibility’ to keep his inflation-cutting pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak feels ‘deep moral responsibility’ to keep his inflation-cutting pledge

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared cutting inflation to be his ‘number one priority’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared cutting inflation to be his ‘number one priority’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Prime Minister says he feels a “deep moral responsibility” to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation after the key driver behind the cost-of-living crisis stayed static last month.

Office for National Statistics data published on Wednesday showed that the Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) remained at 8.7% in May, the same level as in April, despite experts forecasting a fall to 8.4%.

Rishi Sunak, due to speak on Thursday at an economy-focused PM Connect event in the south-east of England, will look to reassure workers about the pressures being caused by rising prices.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

The Conservative Party leader will tell business figures that halving inflation is his administration’s “number one priority” and that he wants to “get back” to the target of inflation being at 2% — less than a quarter of what it stood at last month.

In pre-briefed comments, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “I feel a deep moral responsibility to make sure the money you earn holds its value.

“That’s why our number one priority is to halve inflation this year and get back to the target of 2%.

“And I’m completely confident that if we hold our nerve, we can do so.”

The premier’s speech will take place after Bank of England decision-makers have met to look at interest rates.

The Bank is expected to raise the base rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday, taking it to 4.75%.

Some commentators have even raised the possibility of a more aggressive increase of 0.5 percentage points.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government will ‘stick to its guns’ (PA)

The Bank is tasked with keeping inflation as close to 2% as it can, and the best tool it has to do that when inflation is high is by raising the base interest rate.

But a further rise is likely to pile more pressure on mortgage-holders as rates are already at close to 15-year highs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government will “stick to its guns” and insisted patience was needed for the Bank’s rate rises to curb inflation.

The Treasury chief has so far dismissed suggestion that ministers could intervene to assist homeowners with rising mortgage rates.

Addressing business figures on Thursday, Mr Sunak will stress that “beating inflation has to be the priority”.

He is set to add: “Because if we don’t get a grip on inflation now, the damage will be worse and longer lasting.”

Wednesday’s CPI figures mean that a shop which cost around £100 a year ago would cost around £108.70 today.

UK inflation rate for food
(PA Graphics)

Stubborn inflation is set to increase pressures on households.

Figures from the Money Advice Trust show that since March 2022 the number of adults who are behind on one or more household bill has risen from 7.9 million to 11.6 million.

Halving inflation by the end of the year is one of the Tory Prime Minister’s top five pledges to the country ahead of a likely general election in 2024.

He has also set the goals of growing the economy, reducing national debt, stopping boats of migrants from crossing the Channel and cutting NHS waiting lists.

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared cutting inflation to be his ‘number one priority’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…