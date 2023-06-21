‘Bittersweet’ Windrush 75th anniversary marked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Bittersweet’ Windrush 75th anniversary marked

By Press Association
The Empire Windrush, pictured here docked at Southampton, brought people from the Caribbean to Britain in 1948 (PA)
The Empire Windrush, pictured here docked at Southampton, brought people from the Caribbean to Britain in 1948 (PA)

Commemorations and celebrations are taking place across the country to mark what has been described as a “bittersweet” 75th Windrush anniversary.

The King will attend a service for young people in Windsor, a carnival procession will take place in Brixton where many of the Caribbean community settled, and the Windrush flag will be flown in locations including at the Houses of Parliament.

A commemorative service will also take place at London’s Southwark Cathedral on Thursday, while events will be held at the Port of Tilbury where the Empire Windrush ship – the first to carry workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages – docked on June 22 1948.

Patrick Vernon, convenor of the Windrush 75 network, said the events are a chance to “celebrate the diversity of modern Britain” and to “acknowledge the legacy of those first Windrush pioneers, the challenges they overcame and the contribution they made to Britain”.

But he said it is a “bittersweet moment, tainted by the injustice of the Windrush scandal”.

In 2018, it came to light that many British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, had been threatened with detention and deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

Many in the Windrush generation, who arrived from the Caribbean between the late 1940s and 1970s, had no record of their status and found it challenged under the Home Office’s so-called “hostile environment” policy which was supposed to target illegal migrants.

Windrush passengers: most common professions
(PA Graphics)

It also emerged that thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of Windrush-era immigrants were previously destroyed by the Home Office.

Then-home secretary Amber Rudd apologised in 2018 to members of the Windrush generation, and a scathing report published in 2020 found the scandal to have been “foreseeable and avoidable” and that victims were let down by “systemic operational failings” at the Home Office.

Despite setting up a compensation scheme for those affected by the scandal, the department has continued to face criticism for its handling of the situation – accused of being slow and inefficient.

But the Home Office has insisted it is “absolutely committed to righting the wrongs of the Windrush scandal”.

Windrush compensation claims in progress for over a year
(PA Graphics)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised for dropping three of 30 recommendations from the 2020 report, but said her department is “exposing ourselves to heightened and incredibly rigorous levels of scrutiny”.

She rejected calls for the scheme to be moved to an independent body, telling ITV News that it is “right that the Home Office maintain ownership over the scheme because to do otherwise would cause delay and needless bureaucracy”.

The latest Government figures for May show £75.0 million had been offered under the compensation scheme, with £62.7 million of that paid out.

But hundreds of people have been in the system awaiting a claim outcome for at least a year.

Lee Rowley, communities minister at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Today is a celebration of the Windrush generation and the wider Caribbean community’s contribution to British society.

“The events taking place today and all this week are a chance to reflect upon and recognise those who have done so much to strengthen the life of our nation.”

The Brixton procession is one of 45 community projects the department said had been funded by the £750,000 Windrush Day Grant Scheme including cricket matches at the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club.

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
The Empire Windrush, pictured here docked at Southampton, brought people from the Caribbean to Britain in 1948 (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…