Bank of England set to raise interest rates again as high inflation sticks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again as high inflation sticks

By Press Association
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It came in above analysts’ expectations for the fourth month in a row, and indicated that inflation has remained persistent despite the Bank’s efforts to bring it down to the 2% target.

Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, from the current rate of 4.5%,  and that more hikes are on the horizon.

Financial markets are expecting interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%. But there is a 40% chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5%.

“Settling on the larger of the two risks adding fuel to the fire for rate expectations, a message the MPC will think long and hard about given the impact this would have for what is now termed the ‘mortgage time bomb’ for households and landlords that refinance borrowing,” said Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec Economics.

It comes as concerns have mounted over the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate surpassing 6%, according to data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Moreover, expectations of where rates will peak have surged in recent weeks, with markets now anticipating a high of 6% by early next year. It would mean rates hit the highest level in more than two decades.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has spoken to consumer champion Martin Lewis, who on Tuesday said that a mortgage ticking time bomb is now “exploding”, ahead of meeting with Britain’s major lenders on Friday.

Banks have also come under fire from a group of MPs on the Treasury Committee for not raising savings rates as much as borrowing costs.

However, the Bank of England has said it will continue to raise interest rates as long as it sees signs of inflationary pressure.

Economists have said that important indicators of persistent inflation, namely core inflation, which strips out the price of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and wage growth, have remained elevated, which is likely to worry MPC policymakers.

Core CPI rose to 7.1% in May from 6.8% in April, the ONS said, and is often more in focus for the Bank when it sets interest rates.

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said: “Getting the inflation genie back into the bottle is proving troublesome for the Bank of England.

“With price momentum continually running above expectations alongside strong wages data, the Bank has no choice but to continue on a path of raising interest rates several more times.”

However, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said he is still on track to meet the Government’s target of halving inflation by the end of the year, despite last month’s setback.

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…