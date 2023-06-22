Three in five people think the UK is already in recession – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three in five people think the UK is already in recession – poll

By Press Association
Most of the public think the UK is already in a recession and few expect things to improve next year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Most of the public think the UK is already in a recession and few expect things to improve next year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than half of the public thinks the UK is currently in a recession, a poll has found.

Despite figures showing a limited amount of economic growth at the beginning of the year, some 61% of people told pollster Ipsos they thought the UK was in recession.

The poll suggests widespread economic pessimism amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation, with two-thirds of people saying they expect both inflation and interest rates to increase in the next six months.

The figures are a slight improvement on those found by a similar poll in May, when 81% of people said they expected the cost of food would increase, but they continue to suggest significant negativity about the state of the economy.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Expectations for 2024 are similarly low. Some 71% of people told Ipsos they expected the cost of their weekly food shop to increase next year, while 66% said they thought utility bills would rise.

The survey of 1,000 British adults was carried out between June 16 and 17 before this week’s news that inflation remained unchanged at 8.7% and ahead of Thursday’s expected increase in interest rates.

Even so, 42% of people said they expected their mortgage or rent payments to increase in 2024.

Expectations of further interest rate hikes have led to warnings that 1.4 million people face losing a fifth of their disposable income to increased mortgage payments and the average two-year fixed mortgage rate has surpassed 6%.

Looking at the economy as a whole, 38% of people said they expected things to get worse in 2024 while only 23% thought things would improve. Some 61% said they expected the economy to see a recession next year.

Overall, 78% of people described the state of the British economy as “poor”.

More from The Courier

Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Woman 'thought she would die' as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables.
Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast
Big Weekend Dundee posters at Glastonbury Festival
Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury
Peter Grant
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election
George Wishart.
Face slash attempt after man told to stop Glenrothes bus station vandalism
Police cars in Leven.
Man charged after armed police called to Leven disturbance
Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, where the inspection was carried out
Pitlochry care home makes 'significant improvement' months after scathing report
Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury
Peter Campbell has been jailed for eight months.
Sheriff's rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service
Ife Akidoe from St Joseph's Primary Dundee.
Deaf Dundee schoolchildren sing with sign language to share joy of music