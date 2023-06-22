Minister wants nuclear test veterans to have medals by Remembrance Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister wants nuclear test veterans to have medals by Remembrance Day

By Press Association
Britain’s first atomic weapon is exploded in Islands off Australia (Archive/PA)
Britain’s first atomic weapon is exploded in Islands off Australia (Archive/PA)

The veterans minister has said he will be “extremely disappointed” if nuclear test veterans do not receive their long-awaited medals by Remembrance Day.

Johnny Mercer, a minister in the Cabinet Office, was speaking in the Commons after an MP said a constituent of theirs had not received their medal in time for Armed Forces Week.

The Government announced in November last year that those who took part in the UK’s atomic bomb test operations would receive medals.

An estimated 22,000 veterans and civilians were made eligible for the Nuclear Test Medal, which has been introduced to mark the 70th anniversary of the nation’s first atomic test.

Conservative former minister David Duguid, speaking in the Commons at a session of questions to Cabinet Office ministers, said: “British nuclear test veterans… welcomed the news earlier this year that they would finally be awarded a commemorative medal.”

Campaign medals of a veteran of British nuclear bomb tests (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Campaign medals of a veteran of British nuclear bomb tests (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The MP for Banff and Buchan said he had a constituent who applied for a medal “at the soonest opportunity” but who has not received it in time for Armed Forces Week.

Mr Duguid sought assurances that “medals will be received in time for Remembrance Sunday” on November 12.

Minister for veterans’ affairs Mr Mercer said: “I recognise that the medallic recognition has taken a long time actually to achieve.

“And this Government, for the first time in 60 years, has delivered on that medallic recognition.

“I want to make sure that those medals are in the hands of veterans who deserve them.

“I recognise the concerns around delays.

“I will be extremely disappointed if medals are not on the chest of nuclear test veterans at Remembrance Day this year.”

