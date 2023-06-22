‘Financial catastrophe HS2 proves need for private sector interest’ – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Financial catastrophe HS2 proves need for private sector interest’ – MP

By Press Association
An early representation of what the new HS2 train could look like (HS2/PA)
Future Government-backed infrastructure projects must pass a sniff test with businesses to prevent another “financial catastrophe” like HS2, ministers have heard.

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, told the Commons that the “total lack of interest” from the private sector should have been a “flashing red beacon” about the high speed rail project.

HS2 aims to create direct, fast rail links between London, Birmingham and Manchester, while freeing up capacity on existing railway lines for shorter journeys.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper delayed the timeline of the project earlier this year due to continuing cost pressures.

A worker at HS2’s Curzon Street site in Birmingham, (Jacob King/PA)
The eastern leg of HS2 between Birmingham and the East Midlands meanwhile faces an uncertain future.

Tory MP Mr Smith, who has long been a critic of HS2, told the Commons: “The challenge he has (is) in reducing costs in the way Government projects are set up in the first place.

“They blow their budgets because delivering them, the people that are set up to deliver them, always know the taxpayer will bail them out.

“Will he look at introducing a new private sector viability test for Government projects where a lack of interest from the private sector is the warning light that the project is wrong?

“For example, the total lack of interest from any private sector investor should have been the flashing red beacon against the financial catastrophe that is HS2.”

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin replied that the Government takes the “challenges of infrastructure very seriously”.

He added: “It is incredibly important to bear down on inflation for a whole range of reasons, but one of them is the impact on our capital projects, clearly inflation has had a dramatic impact over the last 18 months.

“In terms of that challenge I would say that the IPA (Infrastructure and Projects Authority) is a force for challenge within Government projects.

“The IPA is supporting HS2 itself through delivery, through advice and assurance, in particular via the annual assurance updates, which does help provide external challenge to the department when it makes regular reports to Parliament, including one this month I believe.”

