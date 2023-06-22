Flu-associated deaths in England highest for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Flu-associated deaths in England highest for five years

By Press Association
Deaths linked to flu during the 2022/23 season are estimated to have been the highest since 2017/18 (James Manning/PA)
Deaths linked to flu during the 2022/23 season are estimated to have been the highest since 2017/18 (James Manning/PA)

More than 14,500 flu-associated deaths are estimated to have occurred in England during the 2022/23 season, the highest number since 2017/18, figures show.

A further 5,500 deaths are likely to be linked to extreme cold weather – the highest level for a decade.

Health services faced a hat-trick of pressures last winter, with a fresh surge of Covid-19 infections coinciding with the first major wave of flu since the start of the pandemic plus a period of very cold temperatures.

The impact of the flu was greater due to “lower population immunity”, with little or no flu circulating during the previous two winters when Covid control measures were in place, experts said.

Flu vaccines “helped prevent a much worse winter”, however.

An estimated 14,623 flu-associated deaths took place in England during the 2022/23 season, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This was the highest number since 22,419 in the 2017/18 season.

HEALTH Flu
(PA Graphics)

Each season runs from week 40 of one year to week 20 the next – in the most recent instance, from the week beginning October 3 2022 to the week ending May 21 2023.

The highest number of deaths associated with flu in the last decade was 29,965, in 2014/15.

Of the 14,623 flu deaths estimated to have occurred in the 2022/23 season, 12,546 – 86% – were among people aged 65 and over.

The proportion was even higher for deaths linked to cold weather, with 5,136 (93%) of the estimated total of 5,533 being among over-65s.

Dr Conall Watson, UKHSA lead flu epidemiologist, said: “Flu returned at scale last winter after being locked out by Covid-19 control measures.

“Lower population immunity following flu’s absence played a part in the season starting relatively early and led to lots of people catching flu in a short time-frame.

“Many people needed advice from NHS 111 services and there were high numbers of severe flu episodes that required hospital care, placing pressure on the health system.

“We have clear evidence that the protection from last season’s vaccine programme helped prevent a much worse winter. Plans for the delivery of this winter’s vaccine programme are well under way and we strongly advise all those eligible to take up the offer of vaccination this autumn.”

The cold snap last December saw heavy snow fall across many parts of England in the middle of the month, closing motorways and airports, blocking roads and damaging power lines.

Winter weather Dec 13th 2022
Snow and ice blanket Marine Park on the coast at South Shields in north-east England on December 13 2022 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Temperatures were close to freezing for several days, with some areas struggling to reach 0C, such as Wallington in Northumberland, which saw a peak of -5.9C on December 12.

The UKHSA estimate of 5,533 deaths linked to the cold weather is based on the three coldest weeks during the 2022/23 season, when the mean central England temperature was below 3C.

It is the highest total on this measure since 5,748 deaths associated with cold weather in 2012/13.

The UKHSA report notes that, were its threshold for cold weather changed to include more weeks, “it is likely more deaths would be attributed to severe cold weather; however, the aim was to look at extreme cold weather only”.

An estimated 10,345 deaths associated with Covid-19 occurred in England during the 2022/23 season, compared with 25,971 in 2021/22.

Deaths linked to Covid-19, flu or extreme cold weather are all classed as “excess deaths”, because they are in addition to the average number of deaths typically occurring at the time of year.

The UKHSA estimates there were a total of 33,528 excess deaths in England during the 2022/23 season, including deaths not linked to any of the three main factors.

This figure is up from 20,806 in 2021/22.

More from The Courier

Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club
Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next…
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle with manager James McPake.
James McPake without two Dunfermline stars for St Pauli but new signings set to…
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath bakery praised for 'safe place' policy amid concerns over crime
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Woman 'thought she would die' as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables.
Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast
Big Weekend Dundee posters at Glastonbury Festival
Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury
Peter Grant
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election