Yousaf refuses to say if he will ‘sack’ SNP veteran Ewing over Slater vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf refuses to say if he will ‘sack’ SNP veteran Ewing over Slater vote

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf refused to say if veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will lose the party whip (PA)
Humza Yousaf refused to say if veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will lose the party whip (PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has refused to say if he will “sack” SNP stalwart Fergus Ewing for going against the Government in a key vote.

Mr Ewing, a former rural economy secretary, voted for a Conservative motion of no confidence in Green circular economy minister Lorna Slater.

The motion was brought to Holyrood this week after the company set up to run Scotland’s deposit return recycling scheme called in the administrators, putting scores of jobs on the line.

There has since been speculation that Mr Ewing will have the SNP whip withdrawn.

Fergus Ewing refused to back Lorna Slater in a vote of no confidence at Holyrood (Trevor Martin/PA)

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, urging Mr Yousaf to say if he is going to “sack Fergus Ewing”.

Mr Yousaf said it is a matter for the SNP group at the Scottish Parliament, adding: “I’m not going to go into issues that are matters for our group.”

But Mr Ross hit back: “This is a Government issue because it was a Government vote of no confidence in a Government minister.

“Surely Humza Yousaf can be honest with the people across Scotland if he takes it seriously that one of his own MSPs refused to support him?”

Mr Ross said Mr Ewing, the son of former SNP MP, MSP and MEP Winnie Ewing, had voted against Ms Slater “because of her dreadful performance in post, especially the disastrous handling of the deposit return scheme”.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater survived the vote of no confidence (PA)

He claimed Mr Yousaf is “considering losing a party stalwart who is standing up for Scottish businesses” while “keeping an incompetent Green minister” in his Government.

With Mr Yousaf having refused to suspend former first minister Nicola Sturgeon after she was arrested as part of the police investigation into SNP finances, Mr Ross continued his attack.

He told the First Minister: “There are serious questions to be raised about the conduct of one of his MSPs, who has voted against his own Government on a vote of no confidence.

“If he says it was the right decision to back Lorna Slater, what does that say about Fergus Ewing?

“Humza Yousaf, the First Minister who won’t suspend Nicola Sturgeon who is under police investigation, looks like he will suspend Fergus Ewing for challenging Green incompetence.”

Mr Yousaf however pointed out that MSPs had voted down the motion of no confidence in Ms Slater.

On deposit return – which will now not begin until the UK implements a scheme in England in late 2025 – Mr Yousaf insisted blame for the initiative’s latest delay “squarely lies with the UK Government”.

He said: “The reason why this Parliament backed the Government, backed Lorna Slater, when it came to that vote of no confidence is because they know it was the UK Government’s 11th-hour intervention that completely torpedoed the deposit return scheme.”

The First Minister was also critical of Mr Ross after Conservative MP and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack failed to vote to sanction Boris Johnson.

Mr Yousaf declared: “I am not going to take any lectures on leadership from Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, who just this week was unable to muster his own Scottish Tory MPs to vote to sanction Boris Johnson.”

More from The Courier

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein works as an advisor for Brechin City.
Craig Levein: From Hampden to the Highland League, ex-Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf refused to say if veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will lose the party whip (PA)
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club