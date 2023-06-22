Jack urges rethink on weedkiller ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jack urges rethink on weedkiller ban

By Press Association
Alister Jack was speaking at the Royal Highland Show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Scottish Government ban on the use of a weedkiller is “absolutely the wrong decision”, Alister Jack said as he urged ministers to reconsider it.

SNP ministers have rejected a request for Asulox to be allowed on farms north of the border, despite the herbicide being used to control bracken for the past decade.

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show near Edinburgh on Thursday, Scottish Secretary Mr Jack said: “I think the Scottish Government have made absolutely the wrong decision.

Alister Jack
“I think they should think again, and very quickly because once we get into July the businesses that are ready to spray Asulox have to get going.

“It’s very time sensitive.”

Ahead of the show, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the SNP-Green Government was “acutely aware of the risks associated with uncontrolled bracken and did not take this decision lightly”, but warned the herbicide poses risks to “human, animal and environmental health”.

Mr Jack said it had been approved for use in England on bracken.

Mairi Gougeon
He said: “Bracken spreads across upland land, for upland sheep farmers it’s a serious problem.

“As it goes it creates a biodiversity desert, but it also harbours tick and tick is not only bad for animals, but tick is also bad for humans and the potential of lyme disease, which is a terrible disease and one that when you’ve got it you can’t get rid of it.

“So I think the decision is the wrong decision.

“It is being spread on bracken that is, if you like, taking away grazing ground for sheep farmers, it has to be sprayed on hillsides.

Royal Highland Show entrants
“There are other ways of dealing with bracken on level ground, but this is steep hillside where it is not safe to do anything other than spray it, usually from a helicopter. Anything else is a risk to human life to try and put a machine on steep hillside like that.

“Asulox is the answer and I think the Scottish Government should think again.”

Mr Jack also addressed funding concerns, saying farmers can be “fairly confident” that when the three-year settlement is renewed “it won’t go backwards”.

He added: “It’s up to the Scottish Government how they then allocate those funds.

“Agriculture is devolved, as is health, as is education, and it’s up to them how they then divide up the envelope.”

