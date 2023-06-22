Scottish DRS was like building a house without planning permission – Jack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish DRS was like building a house without planning permission – Jack

By Press Association
Westminster ruled the Scottish deposit return scheme could not include glass bottles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Westminster ruled the Scottish deposit return scheme could not include glass bottles (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alister Jack has compared the Scottish Government’s bid to set up a deposit return scheme (DRS) to building a house before asking for planning permission.

The recycling project, which would have seen Scots pay a refundable 20p deposit when buying a drink in a single-use container, was plunged into fresh turmoil this week when Circularity Scotland, the firm set up to run it, called in the administrators.

That came after the Scottish Government delayed the scheme for a fourth time, pushing it back from March 2024 to October 2025 at the earliest, in light of the UK Government’s decision that it could not include glass to ensure it aligns with similar initiatives across Britain.

Alister Jack
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the handling of the DRS in Scotland ‘was poor at best’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show near Edinburgh on Thursday, Scottish Secretary Mr Jack said: “What they had done, the Scottish Government, is they’d gone ahead effectively and built a house and then asked for planning permission at the end – Circularity Scotland being part of that house.”

He added that if businesses seek compensation due to the latest delay, “it would have to be from the Scottish Government”.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater, the Scottish Green MSP responsible for setting up the DRS, has accused the UK Government of sabotaging the initiative.

But Mr Jack said: “The idea that we destroyed the scheme is for the birds.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater survived a motion of no confidence in her at Holyrood this week (PA)

“The UK Government followed a process, we were asked for an exemption, we moved very quickly when we were asked, we granted an exemption, one that Circularity Scotland said they could live with.

“The Scottish Government have decided not to proceed at this time.

“But it’s entirely a matter for them how they formulated and ran the deposit return scheme up until they point where they decided not to. It’s entirely a matter for them.”

Ms Slater survived a motion of no confidence in her at Holyrood this week, and when asked if she is a competent minister, Mr Jack said: “I think that’s a matter for (First Minister) Humza Yousaf to decide.

“I’m not going to interfere in the structure of the Scottish Government, but I’ve made very clear I think the handling of the deposit return scheme was poor at best.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Westminster ruled the Scottish deposit return scheme could not include glass bottles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Antonio Portales (left) looks set to become a fans' favourite at Dundee. Image: YouTube/SNS
Tony Docherty: Mexican star Antonio Portales' 'passion' will excite Dundee fans