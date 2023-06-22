Sir Keir Starmer open to consulting former PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Keir Starmer open to consulting former PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to consult Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, while not ruling out House of Lords roles for the former prime ministers to serve a Labour government.

Speaking to Matt Chorley on Times Radio about Labour’s plans for the House of Lords, Sir Keir said he “of course” wants to talk to the Labour grandees about moving into government.

On Wednesday it was revealed the party is planning to increase the number of Labour peers to push through policy if it forms a government, despite pledging to abolish the upper house in the first term of a Labour administration.

Sir Keir said: “There is a mismatch at the moment, we’ve got far less peers than the Conservatives and obviously we’ve got to get the business of government through, but this is not some developed plan, I’ve not discussed it with anyone.”

Tony Blair hands Gordon Brown a ’99’ ice cream during a visit to a park (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Tony Blair hands Gordon Brown a ’99’ ice cream during a visit to a park (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Asked by Chorley whether he wanted to tell Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to “get in the house of Lords, do your bit,” Sir Keir said: “What I do want to do is take advice from people who know what they’re talking about.

“What I’m trying to do is get the Labour party from a terrible election defeat in 2019, what will be 13 or 14 years in opposition, into government.

“So, do I want to talk to Tony Blair and to Gordon Brown, who were the last leaders that achieved that switch from opposition into government for a Labour party? Of course I do.”

“Not actually about the substance of particular policies, but more about the framework, the approach, pace.

“So much has changed in 25 years that a policy discussion wouldn’t be the right one, but it is about understanding how does a party go from years in opposition into power, hopefully and into government.”

On Wednesday Sir Keir’s spokesperson said the party could introduce “interim reforms” before replacing the Lords with a new elected chamber in a first term.

The spokesman said: “Every government when they first come into power do not have a majority within the House of Lords because of the nature of the appointments process.

“And every government as a matter of custom and practice looks to make appointments to the House of Lords but it’s not something that’s done in one fell swoop, it’s something that takes time and often takes more than a term in government for that to happen.”

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to abolish the House of Lords (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to abolish the House of Lords (David Mirzoeff/PA)

He said new Labour peers would be expected to back abolition, with the full details of the policy to be set out ahead of the next general election.

There are currently 779 members in the Lords, with 263 Tory members and 174 Labour.

Sir Keir’s spokesman suggested reforms could take place before full abolition, such as getting rid of by-elections for the remaining hereditary peers.

He said: “There may be interim reforms along the way, I’m not ruling that out.”

In December Sir Keir unveiled plans led by Gordon Brown to replace the Lords with a democratic assembly of nations and regions.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think the House of Lords is indefensible.

“Anybody who looks at the House of Lords would struggle to say that it should be kept.

“So we want to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber that has a really strong mission.”

More from The Courier

Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.
Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…