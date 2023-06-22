PM says ‘I’m 100% on it’ as he seeks to assure workers over inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM says ‘I’m 100% on it’ as he seeks to assure workers over inflation

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event (Kin Cheung/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Prime Minister said “I’m 100% on it, it’s going to be okay” as he sought to assure workers at a Dartford warehouse about the increased interest rates announced today.

Rishi Sunak addressed dozens of people gathered in a seated semi-circle at an Ikea distribution centre in Dartford, Kent as the Bank of England announced a 0.5% rise in interest rates, hiking it to 5%.

It is the 13th time in a row the rate has increased in a bid to lower inflation.

Mr Sunak first congratulated those attending for working at the Ikea site, quipped about his staff not being able to get meatballs for lunch, before speaking on his top priorities in Government such as halving inflation.

He warned that slashing inflation to 2% was not going to be easy and requires “difficult decisions”, but added: “I’m absolutely confident if we hold our nerve and stick to our plan, we will do that.”

Fielding questions from the staff, some topics people asked about included Mr Sunak’s economic strategy, personal leadership values and the pressure on the NHS.

Cleaning staff member Goodluck Dzvete told the PA news agency he “didn’t get a clear answer” out of the Prime Minister when asking about his economic plan.

“His answer, from my point of view, was more of palliative measures rather than addressing the root of the problem,” the 51-year-old said.

Asked about his personal leadership style, Mr Sunak bounced the question back around the room to trainees and heard answers such as creating a “trustful environment” and “leading by example”.

Mr Sunak said: “A lot of what you said I try and do as well.”

PM Connect event – Dartford
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to members of staff at a PM Connect event (Kin Cheung/PA)

He also spoke about values such as integrity and being honest through the “good and bad times”, adding: “Not promising solutions that sound good or make my life easier”.

Addressing the young trainee leaders, he praised them as “very eloquent” and inspiring future leaders of the country.

One trainee manager, Anna Bullers, 24, said she thought the Prime Minister’s talk and feedback to them was “really positive”, while fellow Niamh McCoy added: “It’s great he has confidence in future leaders.”

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson also attended to introduce the Prime Minister and praise the move of Ikea into the town, creating 400 jobs.

Following the event and questions session, Mr Sunak stayed at the site for a private business meeting.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event (Kin Cheung/PA)
