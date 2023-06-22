PM says ‘I’m 100% on it’ as he seeks to assure workers over inflation

The Prime Minister said “I’m 100% on it, it’s going to be okay” as he sought to assure workers at a Dartford warehouse about the increased interest rates announced today.

Rishi Sunak addressed dozens of people gathered in a seated semi-circle at an Ikea distribution centre in Dartford, Kent as the Bank of England announced a 0.5% rise in interest rates, hiking it to 5%.

It is the 13th time in a row the rate has increased in a bid to lower inflation.

Mr Sunak first congratulated those attending for working at the Ikea site, quipped about his staff not being able to get meatballs for lunch, before speaking on his top priorities in Government such as halving inflation.

He warned that slashing inflation to 2% was not going to be easy and requires “difficult decisions”, but added: “I’m absolutely confident if we hold our nerve and stick to our plan, we will do that.”

Fielding questions from the staff, some topics people asked about included Mr Sunak’s economic strategy, personal leadership values and the pressure on the NHS.

Cleaning staff member Goodluck Dzvete told the PA news agency he “didn’t get a clear answer” out of the Prime Minister when asking about his economic plan.

“His answer, from my point of view, was more of palliative measures rather than addressing the root of the problem,” the 51-year-old said.

Asked about his personal leadership style, Mr Sunak bounced the question back around the room to trainees and heard answers such as creating a “trustful environment” and “leading by example”.

Mr Sunak said: “A lot of what you said I try and do as well.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to members of staff at a PM Connect event (Kin Cheung/PA)

He also spoke about values such as integrity and being honest through the “good and bad times”, adding: “Not promising solutions that sound good or make my life easier”.

Addressing the young trainee leaders, he praised them as “very eloquent” and inspiring future leaders of the country.

One trainee manager, Anna Bullers, 24, said she thought the Prime Minister’s talk and feedback to them was “really positive”, while fellow Niamh McCoy added: “It’s great he has confidence in future leaders.”

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson also attended to introduce the Prime Minister and praise the move of Ikea into the town, creating 400 jobs.

Following the event and questions session, Mr Sunak stayed at the site for a private business meeting.