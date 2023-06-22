Public firmly believe Sunak is failing on his five pledges, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public firmly believe Sunak is failing on his five pledges, polling suggests

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak insisted he is ‘absolutely confident’ he can fulfil his pledge to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year (Kim Cheung/PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he is ‘absolutely confident’ he can fulfil his pledge to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year (Kim Cheung/PA)

Rishi Sunak has staked his premiership on voters judging him on his five priorities, but right now polling suggests their firm opinion is that each of them are going badly.

More than 80% of people in a survey by YouGov this week said he was failing on reducing inflation and cutting NHS waiting lists.

Their verdicts were nearly as bleak on the remaining three – to “stop the boats”, get national debt falling and to grow the economy and spread opportunity.

The Prime Minister urged voters at an event on Thursday to “hold me to account” in the coming months on the five priorities.

On inflation, he insisted he is “absolutely confident” that he can fulfil his pledge to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year, despite a blow to the contrary.

The Bank of England again hiked interest rates adding to the mortgage misery on Thursday in a bid to tackle inflation which has stuck at 8.7%. Mr Sunak needs to get it to around 5% to live up to his promise.

The poll of 2,294 Britons on Tuesday and Wednesday saw 82% of people say he was doing badly on reducing inflation, with 51% saying he was doing “very” badly, rather than “quite”.

Just 7% said he was doing well, and all of those said he was doing quite well rather than very.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

On cutting NHS waiting lists, 84% said he was doing badly compared with 5% who thought it was going well.

The poll suggested 76% of Britons believe he is doing badly on quickly removing asylum seekers who cross the Channel on small boats. Some 6% said he was doing well.

Provisional Home Office figures show around 10,601 people have been detected after making the crossing in 238 boats this year.

On reducing the national debt, 71% said he was doing badly. On creating better paid jobs across the country that figure stood at 67% and on encouraging economic growth 69%.

Figures on Wednesday showed national debt exceeded the size of the economy for the first time in more than 60 years.

UK national debt (as % of GDP)
(PA Graphics)

In each of the six questions in the YouGov poll, the answers were more negative for Mr Sunak than they were a month ago.

The Prime Minister has a limited time to turn around public perception, with a general election required before the end of January 2025.

Speaking during a visit to Kent on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “I want to restore people’s trust in politics by not just being honest about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, but then actually delivering on the things that I say.

“So I’m not going to promise the earth, I’m not going to promise I can fix every single problem.

“But, as I said, here are my five priorities. I’ve set them out really clearly.

“And you guys should be able to hold me to account in six months, nine months, a year, year-and-a-half.”

