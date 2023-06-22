PM and Chancellor put pressure on retailers to ease price burden on shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM and Chancellor put pressure on retailers to ease price burden on shoppers

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government ‘is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector’ (Julien Behal/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government ‘is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector’ (Julien Behal/PA)

Supermarkets have been warned by the Prime Minister that they must behave “responsibly and fairly” when it comes to pricing as consumers battle inflated costs.

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to see the burdens of the weekly shopping bill “easing” as ministers engage with retailers over prices.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that ministers are talking with the food industry about “potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers”.

The remarks by the top two figures in Government come after the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested some retailers were raising prices as a way of increasing their profit margins in a time of stubborn inflation.

The Bank on Thursday announced a shock interest rates hike to 5% as inflation remained steadfast across April and May, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remaining at 8.7% despite forecasts it would fall.

Addressing workers at a warehouse in Dartford, Kent, Mr Sunak said he recognised that household weekly shopping bills had “gone up far too much in the past few months especially”.

He added: “We’re looking at the supermarkets, making sure that they’re behaving responsibly and fairly when it comes to pricing all those products, to make sure that we’re easing the burdens on your weekly shop.”

It comes after Mr Bailey, in a letter to the Chancellor following the rate rise announcement, said some shops might be “rebuilding” their profit margin by passing inflation costs to consumers via increased prices.

“The continued pass-through of costs to consumer prices may also be indicative of some rebuilding of profit margins by retailers,” the governor said.

But the governor appeared to suggest that the practice was not widespread among retailers or wholesalers.

ECONOMY Inflation
UK inflation rate for food up to May 2023 (PA Graphics)

In his reply, Mr Hunt noted the Bank’s observation before adding: “The Government is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector and we will continue to engage with the food supply chain on potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers.”

The thinly-veiled plea to the retail industry not to hike prices further follows warnings about struggling household finances during the cost-of-living crisis, which is being driven by inflation.

Figures from the Money Advice Trust show that since March 2022 the number of adults who are behind on one or more household bill has risen from 7.9 million to 11.6 million.

While Office for National Statistics (ONS) data published on Wednesday showed that the increase in food prices slowed between April and May after reaching a 45-year high in March, it remained at 18.4% last month.

According to analysis by the Labour Party, the average UK household is paying more than £1,000 per year extra for food than in 2020/21, with Britons experiencing faster price rises than their counterparts in G7 member states, including Germany and the US.

