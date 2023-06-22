Holyrood backs Bill on bail reforms despite concerns from victims’ groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood backs Bill on bail reforms despite concerns from victims’ groups

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance defended new laws reforming Scotland’s bail system (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New legislation aimed at reducing the number of people sent to prison while awaiting trial has been passed by MSPs – despite a warning from victims’ organisations that it could pose a “serious risk”, particularly to the victims of domestic abuse.

Victim Support Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and domestic abuse support service Assist had joined together to urge MSPs to vote against the changes in the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill.

MSPs at Holyrood however passed the legislation by 66 votes to 44, with Justice Secretary Angela Constance insisting the changes would still allow for those accused of crimes to be sent to prison on remand “where victims’ safety is put at risk”.

Concerns centred on the part of the legislation which repeals Scotland’s laws which mean bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances in serious cases of violent, sexual or domestic abuse, where the accused person has a previous conviction for such crimes.

In a statement, Victim Support Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and Assist said: “The removal of this safeguard presents a serious risk to the safety of people affected by crime in Scotland, in particular victims of gender-based violence.”

Ms Constance said the new bail test, brought in by the legislation “will allow a court to remand someone accused of a serious sexual offence or a serious domestic abuse offence, particularly where there has been a track record of offending”.

She added that while the new test stressed remand “should be used a last resort” by the courts, she stated that the Bill makes clear that sending an accused to custody ahead of their trial “is necessary where victims’ safety is put at risk”.

But Victim Support Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and Assist stated: “The safety of victims should be at the heart of any decision to release a person on bail.

“Therefore, the removal of this restriction and reliance on the new all-encompassing bail test does little to show victims of these types of crime that their safety is being protected under the law.”

Tories and Labour also opposed the legislation, with Conservative justice spokesperson Jamie Greene warning the Bill would have “far reaching consequences”.

He insisted it removed a “vital safeguard for victims of domestic abuse”, and told MSPs that organisations representing victims had  “pleaded at every step of the way” against the legislation.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said he could not support the legislation. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Greene added: “It is deeply personal to me. As the only child of a family of domestic abuse, I owe so much to organisations like them.

“That is why I can not support the Bail and Release from Custody Bill.”

Ms Constance acknowledged the concerns that had been expressed by victims’ organisations, telling Holyrood: “Given the trauma experienced by victims of crime they should and must have confidence in our justice system.”

But she added: “I want to be clear the single test for bail will allow a court to remand someone accused of a serious sexual offence or a serious domestic abuse offence, particularly where there has been a track record of offending.

“These are the cases currently covered by the presumption in favour of remand and this is exactly the type of cases under the single bail test where remand will  be used.

“While the single bail test recognises remand should be used as a last resort, it makes clear that remand is necessary where victims’ safety is put at risk.”

The Bill will also bring an end to the release of prisoners of Fridays and the days before public holidays, to ensure those leaving jail can access the support they need.

Ms Constance  said there would be “more consistent support for people leaving prison across Scotland”.

She added: “This should leave to more people leaving custody with the support they need in place, and not just a  list of appointments they might struggle to attend.”

Speaking about the Bill, the Justice Secretary said: “These reforms recognise that remand will always be necessary in some cases – it plays a vital role in protecting the public and protecting the operation of the justice system.

“However, we know that short periods of imprisonment, including for remand, can be damaging and often disrupt the very things that help prevent reoffending, such as a person’s family life, their health, employment opportunities and housing.

“This legislation delivers on our wider commitment that custody should be reserved for public protection and where someone poses a risk to delivery of justice in a case and that prison should not be used to address wider societal harms.”

