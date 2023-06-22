The whole thing is a scam, says variable rate mortgage holder on interest hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The whole thing is a scam, says variable rate mortgage holder on interest hike

By Press Association
A variable rate mortgage holder says ‘the whole thing is a scam’ as the Bank of England pushed up interest rates to 5% on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Bank of England pushed up interest rates to 5% from 4.5% on Thursday in order to quell inflation, a move which is set to cause more pain for mortgage holders.

While the bulk of mortgaged homeowners are on fixed-rate deals, meaning they will not immediately feel an impact but they will feel the “pain” when they come to remortgage, those on tracker mortgages will feel the immediate impacts of the 0.5% increase.

Nicholas Wilson, 66, who is on a standard variable rate mortgage, said he is going to challenge his mortgage because he thinks “the whole thing is a scam”.

Mr Wilson is a mortgage prisoner, the term given to homeowners who typically took out a mortgage before 2008, whose mortgage was sold to an inactive lender, who have paid a high interest rate for 15 years, and now cannot remortgage because of the changed affordability tests.

He is now at a point where his mortgage equals his pension.

Nicholas Wilson, who is on a standard variable rate mortgage, is now at the point where his mortgage equals his pension (Nicholas Wilson)

“Last year, my mortgage was about £440 (per month), it’s now over £900 – every time the bank puts the interest rates up, my mortgage goes up,” the anti-corruption campaigner, who lives in Hastings, East Sussex, told the PA news agency.

“I’m stuck in this mortgage and I obviously can’t go elsewhere. I do get donations from some of my followers, which just about tides me over, but that’s not going to be sustainable any longer.”

Mr Wilson was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer in October of last year, which has required him to regularly go to the hospital for radiotherapy and said that while contending with cancer, he worries about dealing with potential repossession proceedings.

“I’m okay at this very moment we speak, but that will change very quickly within the next two months and then I’ll have to deal with it,” he said.

“I can’t contemplate repossession, I don’t know what I’d do if it came to that.”

He added that while he does not suffer with many effects from cancer treatment, his mortgage is a source of “constant worry”.

Asked about his thoughts on if the Bank of England’s decision to increase interest rates from 4.5% to 5% will have an impact on reducing inflation, he said: “No.

“[The Bank of England] has raised it 13 times now and it still hasn’t gone down.

“There’s going to be millions of people facing repossession… it’s just going to be a disaster.

“In my case, I’m going to challenge this mortgage because I think the whole thing is a scam.”

Bertus Cornelius, a 50-year-old accountant who lives in South Wimbledon, London, has seen his mortgage payments triple in the last three months.

For the last five years, Mr Cornelius said he had been on a fixed-rate mortgage, which he came off about two months ago in favour of a variable rate.

“I gambled a bit, I work in financial services, and I thought interest rates were actually going to go down, so I went on a variable rate,” Mr Cornelius told the PA news agency.

“The conclusion of that is my rates gone from 1.7% to 5.1% on a very modest terraced house in South Wimbledon.

“So it is quite remarkable.”

He said that while he can “probably swallow that”, saying the price of paying rent on his street is “probably more than that”, he said “it’s a bit silly paying away a lot of money in interest”.

On whether he thought the 0.5% increase would have an impact on reducing the rate of inflation, Mr Cornelius said: “I don’t think this will have any impact on inflation.

“I’m an accountant and I know how things work.

“The world has moved on from everyone being on a variable rate.

“The true impact of the silly rate increase won’t be felt by all mortgage holders.

“It’s a small population that by pure luck, had to remortgage in the last few months, and in the coming few months, that will be adversely impacted, with absolutely zero impact on inflation.”

He added: “The fact that I pay three times more for my mortgage, that’s insane.

“I don’t see any logic in this.”

Mr Cornelius added that the base interest rate increase is “punishing London”.

“You know, you can buy a house for a week’s wages outside of the M25,” he said.

“While in London, house prices are three, four times more than the rest of the UK, so people are by nature, on higher mortgages, so by default, we’re punishing London people again.

“It doesn’t make any sense.”

The Bank of England hiked the base rate for the 13th time in a row on Thursday, and Mr Cornelius said he is “still trying to digest the impact” of the first rate increase.

“This thing takes 18 months to two years to work it’s way through,” he said.

“We’re still trying to digest the impact of the first rate increase, and we just keep on piling into it, it’s insane.”

