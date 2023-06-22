Tories select councillor for by-election to replace David Warburton as MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories select councillor for by-election to replace David Warburton as MP

By Press Association
David Warburton (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)
David Warburton (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)

The Conservatives have selected a councillor as their candidate to fight the by-election to replace scandal-hit David Warburton as the MP in Somerton and Frome.

Faye Purbrick, who sits on Yeovil Town Council and Somerset county council, was chosen to contest the vote likely to take place on July 20, the same day as two other electoral tests for Rishi Sunak.

Mr Warburton quit the Commons after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

He admitted taking cocaine after drinking “tons of incredibly potent” Japanese whiskey, but denied allegations he harassed a female political aide in his Westminster flat.

The Somerset seat he vacated has been safely Tory since 2010, but the Prime Minister’s party is trailing in the national polls.

Mr Warburton defended the seat in the 2019 general election, beating the Liberal Democrats into second place by 19,213 votes.

Tory party chairman Greg Hands congratulated Ms Purbrick on her selection, tweeting: “She will be a great voice for Somerton & Frome locally & in the Commons.”

July 20 will see elections in London’s Uxbridge South Ruislip after the resignation of Boris Johnson and in Selby and Ainsty after his ally Nigel Adams quit.

A fourth MP, Nadine Dorries, has also announced her intention to resign but is yet to do so formally.

