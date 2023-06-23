Mesh surgery service concerns could exacerbate trauma for sufferers – committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mesh surgery service concerns could exacerbate trauma for sufferers – committee

By Press Association
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)
The trauma experienced by women who underwent transvaginal mesh surgery could be exacerbated by a system set up to treat victims without urgent ministerial intervention, a Holyrood committee has warned.

Women’s health minister Jenny Minto has been told to take action over the “lack of urgency” in treating women who are using the complex mesh surgical service (CMSS).

The service, announced in 2020, was set up to treat women suffering debilitating side effects, with comprehensive treatment and assessments pledged for women who had the treatment for urinary incontinence or vaginal prolapse.

The mesh was used to treat conditions like vaginal prolapse and incontinence (University of Sheffield/PA)

But the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee has expressed concern to the minister following its scrutiny of the service.

In the letter to Ms Minto, the committee raised concerns over women feeling “ignored” as they face barriers in accessing treatment.

Clare Haughey, committee convener, wrote: “It is widely accepted that complications associated with transvaginal mesh have been complex and traumatising.

“The Committee has received evidence that these women feel they have been ignored, have not experienced compassion, choice and control they should be entitled to expect from Scotland’s health system, feel disempowered and, as a consequence of these experiences, no longer trust the NHS.”

She added the purpose of the service “does not appear to have been adequately communicated to affected women”, as the committee urged the Scottish Government to address the concerns.

She continued: “The oral evidence the committee has recently taken demonstrates a lack of urgency both from the CMSS and the Scottish Government in addressing the significant issues many women are encountering when using the service.

“This situation is particularly regrettable given the ongoing trauma these particular women will have already faced.

“Without intervention, the committee is concerned that a service that was set up to rectify complications associated with transvaginal mesh could further exacerbate women’s trauma.

“The committee is therefore seeking reassurance that the Scottish Government will take the requisite urgent action needed to address the concerns and recommendations set out in this letter.”

It comes as a review by Professor Alison Britton found women were told mesh surgery was the “gold standard” and a “miracle cure” before their operations despite the complications it would go on to have.

And last month, figures revealed the median wait for an appointment at the centre was 236 days, while the longest wait recorded was 448 days.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We remain determined to do everything in our power to help those whose lives have been impacted by mesh complications.

“Steps have been taken to address a number of the issues raised by the committee and we will continue to work closely with colleagues within the NHS to ensure that women can access the care that they need, with the full support of their GP and other clinicians.

“We will fully consider the points raised and respond in due course.”

