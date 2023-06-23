Mesh surgery service concerns could exacerbate trauma for sufferers – committee

The trauma experienced by women who underwent transvaginal mesh surgery could be exacerbated by a system set up to treat victims without urgent ministerial intervention, a Holyrood committee has warned.

Women’s health minister Jenny Minto has been told to take action over the “lack of urgency” in treating women who are using the complex mesh surgical service (CMSS).

The service, announced in 2020, was set up to treat women suffering debilitating side effects, with comprehensive treatment and assessments pledged for women who had the treatment for urinary incontinence or vaginal prolapse.

The mesh was used to treat conditions like vaginal prolapse and incontinence (University of Sheffield/PA)

But the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee has expressed concern to the minister following its scrutiny of the service.

In the letter to Ms Minto, the committee raised concerns over women feeling “ignored” as they face barriers in accessing treatment.

Clare Haughey, committee convener, wrote: “It is widely accepted that complications associated with transvaginal mesh have been complex and traumatising.

“The Committee has received evidence that these women feel they have been ignored, have not experienced compassion, choice and control they should be entitled to expect from Scotland’s health system, feel disempowered and, as a consequence of these experiences, no longer trust the NHS.”

She added the purpose of the service “does not appear to have been adequately communicated to affected women”, as the committee urged the Scottish Government to address the concerns.

She continued: “The oral evidence the committee has recently taken demonstrates a lack of urgency both from the CMSS and the Scottish Government in addressing the significant issues many women are encountering when using the service.

“This situation is particularly regrettable given the ongoing trauma these particular women will have already faced.

“Without intervention, the committee is concerned that a service that was set up to rectify complications associated with transvaginal mesh could further exacerbate women’s trauma.

“The committee is therefore seeking reassurance that the Scottish Government will take the requisite urgent action needed to address the concerns and recommendations set out in this letter.”

It comes as a review by Professor Alison Britton found women were told mesh surgery was the “gold standard” and a “miracle cure” before their operations despite the complications it would go on to have.

And last month, figures revealed the median wait for an appointment at the centre was 236 days, while the longest wait recorded was 448 days.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We remain determined to do everything in our power to help those whose lives have been impacted by mesh complications.

“Steps have been taken to address a number of the issues raised by the committee and we will continue to work closely with colleagues within the NHS to ensure that women can access the care that they need, with the full support of their GP and other clinicians.

“We will fully consider the points raised and respond in due course.”