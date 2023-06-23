Economy ‘loses momentum again’ as private sector growth slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Economy ‘loses momentum again’ as private sector growth slows

By Press Association
Growth in the private sector has dropped, according to a survey (PA)
Growth in the private sector has dropped, according to a survey (PA)

The UK economy “has lost momentum again” as growth in the private sector dropped to its slowest for three months, according to new data.

The closely-followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index declined to 52.8 in June from 54 in May.

It represented a sharper slowdown than expected, with experts having forecast a figure of 53.7 for the month.

Any reading above 50 is considered to show the sector is growing.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “June’s flash PMI survey indicates that the UK economy has lost momentum again after a brief growth spurt in the spring and looks set to weaken further in the months ahead.

“Most notably, consumer spending on services, which was a core growth driver in the spring, is now showing signs of faltering as the reality of higher interest rates, the increased cost of living and gloom about the outlook sets in and overrides the brief boost to spending enjoyed from the pandemic tailwind.”

The latest report showed further growth in the services industry, but the reading of 53.7 was its slowest rate of expansion since March as higher interest rates impact Britons’ spending power.

Firms in the services sector also “recorded a further steep rise in their average prices charged” as they highlighted the impact of higher wages.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw activity contract at the same level as it reported in May, with a reading of 47.7.

Companies said production cutbacks were linked to a reduction in new orders amid “subdued underlying demand and a headwind from customer destocking”.

However, the report also revealed the rate of staff hiring across UK industry was the fastest seen since September last year as the job market remained resilient.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Recent interest rate rises will also add more stress on business investment.

“In the manufacturing sector, new orders fell again for another month, marking a year of shrinking workflows.”

